Steven Gerrard: This is the lowest I have felt as head of the Rangers | Soccer news

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he didn't recognize his side during his defeat at the Scottish Cup

Steven Gerrard says he's at his "lowest level,quot; since joining the Rangers after his 1-0 defeat in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup against Hearts

Oliver Bozanic's goal saw the Rangers knocked out in the quarter-final stage of this competition for the second consecutive season.

The Rangers arrived in the Europa League last 16 on Wednesday after beating Braga 1-0 in Portugal, but Gerrard says he is disappointed that his team was unable to replicate that performance on Saturday night.

He said: "I am very disappointed. It is the lowest I have felt since I came to the club a long way. The performance was not good enough."

"On Thursday, I was the most proud man in Europe for a long time because for one man the players were outstanding."

"Everything we've worked for almost two years, I could see. I was proud as a blow. It was an incredible performance."

The top scorer of the Rangers, Alfredo Morelos, was out of Saturday's game due to a violation of club discipline.

"Today, for 90 minutes, I didn't recognize anything, so I feel very, very depressed and disappointed."

Without Alfredo Morelos due to a violation of club discipline, Saturday's loss means the Rangers seem ready to extend their career without a grand national trophy to nine years.

"I'm not sure that we realize the importance of this game and the opportunity we had to go to Hampden," Gerrard added.

"It seems that when we are the helpless and there is not much pressure, we are fantastic."

Hearts players celebrate full time after beating the Rangers

"When you expect to go to a complicated place to win, we have problems."

The former Liverpool midfielder signed a contract extension until 2024 in December, after taking the Rangers to their highest points since returning to the Scottish Premier League in 2016 in his first season at the club last season .

But Gerrard hinted that he will now evaluate his future, questioning the attitude of his players after the defeat at Tynecastle.

"The plan was to have a day off tomorrow," he said. "I need to think a lot about where we are as a group."

"I need to think seriously in the next 24 and 48 hours.

"I'm feeling pain right now. I want to win here, I'm desperate to win here. Looking from the side today, I didn't have the impression that the feeling between my players was the same."

"I don't doubt myself. I and my team gave these players absolutely everything for 20 months and kept our hands on and off the field."

"We've improved everything for them, but it's difficult when any other performance feels like it feels. I need to analyze myself for sure."