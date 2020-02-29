Steve Bruce: margin for improvement for Newcastle | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681811% %MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681812%

Bruce: "I was satisfied with some aspects, the clean sheet. Room to improve, of course, as always, but I certainly thought we were more a threat and seemed to score more,quot;





%MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681813% %MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681814%











1:38



Steve Bruce was disappointed Newcastle did not run his risks against Burnley, as they had a goalless draw at home

Steve Bruce was disappointed Newcastle did not run his risks against Burnley, as they had a goalless draw at home

%MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681815% %MINIFYHTML0098a42437785d4da151512b1b20681816%

Steve Bruce came up with mixed emotions after seeing that his radical plan to address the shyness of Newcastle's goals did not pay dividends the way he expected.

Newcastle spent six hours of Premier League football without a goal after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Burnley in St James & # 39; Park, even with a different system and personnel change unable to end the drought.

"I was satisfied with some aspects, the blank sheet," Newcastle head coach Bruce said after the game.

"When you change your way, you are always worried that the defensive stability we have had will be maintained and we take pride in that especially at home."

Dwight Gayle reacts when another Newcastle opportunity begins to beg

"I think we had 20 attempts, which is much more than we had before and to be fair to Burnley, the number of times they had a blockage, a deviation or a challenge, we must say it well done to them for the show defensive they put.

"But there was a bit of that with which I was satisfied. Space to improve, of course, as always, but I certainly thought we were more of a threat and seemed to score more."

2:23 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Newcastle draw with Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Newcastle draw with Burnley in the Premier League

& # 39; We have to take risks & # 39;

Matt Ritchie had a glorious opportunity at the end of the game to seal the three points for Newcastle

Bruce took a bold approach when he abandoned his three-man defense and opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation that included the failure of forward Joelinton of £ 40 million in a wide left position.

The ploy saw game player Jonjo Shelvey and striker Dwight Gayle return to the initial lineup with Allan Saint-Maximin, perhaps the most striking absentee, although Bruce revealed that the Frenchman had been left out after complaining of hamstring pain.

Newcastle simply can't score a goal. They really didn't have many clear opportunities, but when they did, they simply made the wrong decisions, chose the wrong pass. Soccer guest Saturday Neil Warnock

Ultimately, he counted little, since, despite the impressive individual exhibitions of Shelvey, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, they were unable to create enough good opportunities and let pass those presented to them with only four of their 21 attempts they gave in the White.

Bruce said: "Twenty-one attempts, you don't always get that in the Premier League, I can assure you, and we have to take one. There's our problem."

Dyche satisfied with the clean sheet

1:56 Sean Dyche was satisfied with the clean sheet when Burnley kept Newcastle in a goalless draw at St James & # 39; Park Sean Dyche was satisfied with the clean sheet when Burnley kept Newcastle in a goalless draw at St James & # 39; Park

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche was satisfied with the way his team, unbeaten in six in the league, played as goalkeeper Nick Pope kept a clean 11th sheet against England manager Gareth Southgate, but he lamented the Lack of creativity.

"I don't think we had to deal with the game offensively today, particularly in the first half, when we couldn't find the necessary moments to win the games," Dyche said.

It was a poor game and after about 50 minutes, I think Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche would have been happy to get away with it. Neil Warnock on Saturday football

"But on the defensive, on the other hand, we were solid and you get a clean sheet, I think that's 11 for the season now, and it always gives you something to build on if you keep clean sheets."

"There is a bit of frustration in the fact that we feel we could come here and win, but I am not naive enough to think that it is so easy against a team that, although there have been some question marks, they have only lost three times here this season

"But in general, another clean sheet, another point on the table and, as I say, 11 clean sheets on that, which is a really strong marker for a side like us."