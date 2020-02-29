Steve and Marjorie Harvey wear diamond masks while traveling in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak

Instagram

Everyone is worried amid the threat of Coronavirus that includes Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey. The TV host and his wife made sure to equip themselves with everything they need to protect them against the virus, although it seemed they still wanted to stand out.

Taking her Instagram account on Friday, February 28, Marjorie shared a photo of them inside a plane. It could be seen covering itself with a gray top and a blue mask that featured star-shaped diamond ornaments. He also had a gray eye mask to help her sleep on the plane later.

Meanwhile, Steve, who was twinned in a gray sweatshirt, was seen sitting next to him. He wore a similar dazzling mask, but his is white. In addition, Steve held a hand sanitizer to keep his hand clean, since that is one of the preventive actions to avoid becoming infected with the virus.

However, fans were not impressed by their elegant masks with a comment: "None of those masks is N95 or better. COVID-19 virus particles would go through that." Echoing the feeling, one person added: "I'm tired of celebrities wearing these masks as fashion accessories."

"Now everyone turns this deadly virus into an Instagram challenge," said one user. Meanwhile, a commentator wanted to remind everyone that "the mask does not prevent you from getting sick …"

Hitting Steve's daughter Lori Harveywho is currently dating the rapper Future, someone wrote: "You all need to pass that disinfectant to miss Lori." Meanwhile, some others were confused about why Steve and Marjorie needed to wear masks when they were in a "private jet."

However, not everyone was against the idea of ​​having an elegant mask. "The fashion nova needs to stop playing and drop some masks," a fan expected.

Steve and Marjorie were not the only celebrities who took firm action amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Summer walker She shared a photo of herself covered from head to toe during her most recent trip. He wore a hoodie, hairnet, mask, oversized sunglasses and gloves at an airport.

The "Last Day of Summer" singer went a little further with her self-protection when using a garbage bag as an outer layer. She was absolutely unrecognizable in her "armor." Only the bridge of his nose was exposed. "Not today, honey," he joked in his legend.