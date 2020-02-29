St. Mirren 0 – 2 Aberdeen

Lewis Ferguson's exquisite final sent Aberdeen to his ninth semifinal in seven seasons under Derek McInnes.

Ferguson hit the outside of the boot in the seventh minute before the penalty of the time of detention of substitute Sam Cosgrove sealed a 2-0 victory for the William Hill Scottish Cup over St Mirren in Paisley.

St. Mirren paid for a slow start as Aberdeen gave away nothing in the back to hold on and reserve his place in Hampden in early April.

The only inconvenience for the visitors was an injury to the hamstrings of Scott McKenna, hours after his teammate from Scotland, the central John Souttar, suffered a serious injury to Achilles during the victory of Hearts over the Rangers.

Aberdeen threatened in the early stages when Curtis Main headed for Dean Campbell's free kick.

The visiting fans celebrated the confirmation of the Rangers' departure from the tournament and soon cheered their team up front again.

Image:

St Mirren & # 39; s Conor McCarthy is dejected after the loss to Aberdeen



Matty Kennedy picked up a loose ball in the middle line, advanced and entered by Ferguson, who strided a couple of strides and guided the ball through a narrow space to the nearby upper corner.

St Mirren could not prevail in the game at all in the initial half hour and his only glimpse of goal in the first half came at the last minute. Central Conor McCarthy shot down Cammy MacPherson's 10-yard free kick, but Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis hit the ball before him.

The hosts replaced striker Alex Jakubiak with end Kyle McAllister at the break and started with the front foot. Aberdeen lost McKenna seven minutes later with Michael Devlin taking his place.

Aberdeen almost eliminated the competition when Main scored a header from the center of Niall McGinn, but the forward was flagged offside in a close call.

Lewis made his first save just after the hour mark when he put away the effort of Jamie McGrath over a long distance and St Mirren, with McAllister looking for openings, dominated possession.

Saints chief Jim Goodwin sent Seifedin Chabbi in January for his debut, but the home team still struggled to find a vanguard.

Dons' substitute, Sam Cosgrove, missed a decent opportunity with two minutes remaining, but soon achieved his goal.

McCarthy gifted the ball at the bottom of his own half and Sam Foley knocked down Cosgrove. The forward was placed at home to continue his record of scoring a penalty in each round of the tournament.