Spartans-Terrapins prepare for the Big Ten showdown – Up News Info Detroit

What to see this week in Big Ten basketball:

WEEKEND GAME: Michigan state in Maryland on Saturday. The ninth-ranked Terrapins come from one of the most notable comeback victories at this year's conference: a 74-73 victory Wednesday in Minnesota with triple Darryl Morsell with 1.9 seconds left after losing 14 points with less of nine remaining minutes and eight points with 2:06 to go. They are also 15-0 at the Xfinity Center, pointing to the first undefeated record of the home program since the 2001-02 season that ended with the only Maryland national championship in the sport. The Terrapins beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. The confrontation confronts two of the best owners of the Big Ten: seniors Anthony Cowan Jr. of Maryland and Cassius Winston of Michigan State, and great men, Jalen Smith of Maryland and Xavier Tillman of Michigan State, against each other.

Maryland (23-5, 13-4) has a two-game lead at No. 24 Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) with three games remaining in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a tie between four for second place with the Spartans.

The Terrapins have not won or shared a regular conference season title since they tied Duke for first place while they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: The six teams currently ranked in the Associated Press poll face another Top 25 enemy this weekend, with No. 16 Penn State taking the field on Saturday at No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Michigan playing on Sunday at No. 23 Ohio State. The rest of Sunday's action includes Minnesota in Wisconsin and Northwestern in Nebraska.

PLAYER TO SEE: The second Illinois student, Ayo Dosunmu, who won the Most Big Player award of the most recent Week, suffered what looked like a terrifying left knee injury on February 11 in the final seconds of a home point loss. before the State of Michigan. However, Dosunmu had no structural damage and only one game was lost. His next appearance was spectacular, with 24 points in Penn State to stimulate Illini's first road victory over a conference opponent ranked in the top 10 since 2008. Dosunmu had 18 points on Monday in a victory over Nebraska and 21 points in a victory over Northwestern on Thursday, putting Illinois in a prime position for a result in the top four in the Big Ten game and double goodbye for the conference tournament that comes with it. Illinois receives Indiana on Sunday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The highest position of Big Ten in Maryland was second, in its inaugural season in the league (2014-15). The Terrapins are on their way to a fourth top three in the regular season in six years. They still have to move beyond the semifinals of the conference tournament. … Illinois has achieved its first winning record in Big Ten play since 2009-10. The Illini are also approaching their first appearance at the NCAA Tournament in seven years. … During Indiana's last five games, freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in all three wins and only 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in both losses. The Hoosiers are 9-0 when Jackson-Davis publishes a double double. … The local teams in Big Ten play only 4-4, after starting the week at 76-34 for the best mark among the six main conferences.

ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE: Maryland perennial power enters the last weekend of the regular season in a draw with Northwestern upstart for first place in Big Ten with 15-2. The Wildcats in 14th place receive Illinois on Saturday, and the Terrapins in the seventh game play Sunday in Minnesota. Northwestern has the highest number of victories in program history since the NCAA era began in 1980 and has not finished first in the conference since 1990. Iowa and Indiana have secured the other two double passes for the Big Ten tournament which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.