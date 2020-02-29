South Carolina Primary: the vote seen as a vital test for Biden | USA news

Home Latest News South Carolina Primary: the vote seen as a vital test for Biden...

Voters in the US state of South Carolina will soon decide which Democrat they think should challenge Donald Trump for the presidency.

This is seen as an important primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

He has received strong support among African-American voters in the state, but some of his rivals are closing the gap.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports from Charleston, South Carolina.

