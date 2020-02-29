South Bay health officials refine the response as the coronavirus spreads – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County reported this week its third confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as a new coronavirus, in a county resident described as "an older adult woman,quot; who was first hospitalized with Respiratory problems, public health officials told reporters on Friday.

This third case has changed the way the county Department of Public Health is handling the spread of the virus, Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health for the county, said Friday. The county enlisted and received state and federal assistance to stop the spread of the disease.

"This is the third case that is identified in our county, but it is different from our other two cases in an important way," Cody said Friday.

The newly infected woman had no known contact with any traveler or recently infected person and did not travel recently, health officials said.

"This case tells us that it is time to change the way we respond to the new coronavirus," Cody said. "The public health measures we have taken so far (isolation, quarantine, contact tracking and travel restrictions) have helped to slow the spread of the disease, and we will continue to implement them. We will continue to track close contacts of our cases to try to limit the virus spread, but now we need to add other public health tools to the mix. "

The county is encouraging residents to keep their hands clean, try not to touch their faces and stay home when they are sick.

To help reduce the possible spread, schools must make plans.

"We are going to the University of Santa Clara and, apparently, they have established plans that if the coronavirus spreads to our campus, we would all take online classes instead of going to the real classrooms," said student Madeline Bragg.

Companies should think of more flexible policies that can involve videoconferencing and work from home.

"It's an option. I'm not necessarily going to kidnap at home until it's necessary, unless it's necessary, but it's an option," said Brent Ingler of San Jose, who works for a large technology company in Silicon Valley.

Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU., He said the virus can remain on the surface for several days, but it is susceptible to most hygiene products, such as gel hand sanitizers.

On February 10, the county declared a state of public health emergency, which mobilized more state and federal resources to help stop the spread of the virus.

Charity Dean, deputy director of the California Department of Public Health, said the state has received additional COVID-19 test kits, which were distributed to test centers throughout the state, including centers in Richmond, in Santa Clara County , Orange County and San Diego

Dr. Jim Novak, commercial director of the Santa Clara County Office of Education, said parents, children and school staff should continue to wash their hands and follow the guidelines of the public health department, which includes staying at home if they feel sick.

"I know that many times we want children to come to school, but when they don't feel well, they should stay home at that time, even if they feel pressured to go to school for an exam or something, if they don't feel well, we encourage you to stay at home at that time, "said Novak." At this point, we do not recommend nearby schools or anything like that, but we are monitoring the situation all the time. "

He said the county school districts are monitoring student absences and the Office of Education is discussing what could happen in case of possible school closings, "but it is still too early to have real plans."

US representative Ro Khanna said in a statement Friday that his office is in contact with local health officials and will monitor the developing viral situation, adding that the public needs a vaccine and free trial options for the public.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the entire Bay Area community," said Khanna. “Our country has the mind and talent to overcome this epidemic before it gets worse. We need to mobilize $ 15 billion to boost the free and widespread tests available to all Americans (and) research for a vaccine and antiviral treatments. Politicians need to listen to scientists and doctors. "

At a Costco in San Jose on Friday night, Johnny Nguyen bought a cart full of water and other supplies after hearing news of the possibility of a generalized community broadcast.

"So I got the basic medicines to cure the common cold, according to what some of the doctors say, because it acts like a common cold, so I got Tylenol, some of the water hydration stuff," Nguyen said.

I was not alone. Many shoppers came out the door with carts of basic items. Experts say the coronavirus threat could empty shelves in the coming weeks.

