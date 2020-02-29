Solange & # 39; Beyond Humble & # 39; will be the first recipient of the Lena Horne Award

Wenn

Solange Knowles has the support of his mother, Tina and stepfather Richard Lawson, while receiving the Lena Horne Award for artists who create a social impact event at New York City Hall.

Singer Solange Knowles it was "beyond humility" to be the first recipient of the Lena Horne Award for Artists who Created a Social Impact Event at the New York City Hall on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The mother of the 33-year-old star. Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson they were there to support her, like Solange, whose sister is Beyonce Knowles, collected the award that honors "excellence in the intersection of arts and activism."

He received $ 100,000, which he will deliver to Project Row Houses, a Houston-based nonprofit organization, and he was excited about the award: "I will never forget being a girl and the impact of listening to the great Lena Horne singing so radiantly and powerfully the words & # 39; believe in yourself & # 39; of that remarkable moment in The Wiz … I've carried it with me closely all my life. "

She added in a statement: "At the age of 12, I played this same role at the Ensemble Theater in Houston, Texas, and that's when I learned about Lena's dedicated activism and her brave integrity as a woman and innovative artist."

"I am honored to receive an award that bears his name and continue his legacy of using the arts to inspire reflection and evoke change."