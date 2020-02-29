So nasty and so rude: the most memorable villains of real housewives

Which is the True housewives franchise without your villains?

%MINIFYHTML8a9bff4848b4978f87bcfbcb9f022a5511% %MINIFYHTML8a9bff4848b4978f87bcfbcb9f022a5512%

You already know those: those women and men you love to hate, who shake the pot with ruthless abandonment, making sure there is never a dull moment in any of the cities. Since Danielle Staub, which has just finished terrorizing The true housewives of New Jersey for the second time in the tenth season of the season just ended, to missing but not forgotten people like The true housewives of Atlanta& # 39; s Phaedra Parks Y The true housewives of New York City& # 39; s Aviva Drescher, are the antagonists who have cheated the stars of the beloved Bravo franchise, helping to generate a story with their amazing pranks.

And even if we never wanted to find ourselves stuck in a room with many of them, we thank them for their service because we wouldn't have a show without them.

Of course, not all villains are equal. While some fade from memory almost as fast as the camera moves away from them, there are those who can never forget no matter what.