So nasty and so rude: the most memorable villains of real housewives

Which is the True housewives franchise without your villains?
You already know those: those women and men you love to hate, who shake the pot with ruthless abandonment, making sure there is never a dull moment in any of the cities. Since Danielle Staub, which has just finished terrorizing The true housewives of New Jersey for the second time in the tenth season of the season just ended, to missing but not forgotten people like The true housewives of Atlanta& # 39; s Phaedra Parks Y The true housewives of New York City& # 39; s Aviva Drescher, are the antagonists who have cheated the stars of the beloved Bravo franchise, helping to generate a story with their amazing pranks.
And even if we never wanted to find ourselves stuck in a room with many of them, we thank them for their service because we wouldn't have a show without them.
Of course, not all villains are equal. While some fade from memory almost as fast as the camera moves away from them, there are those who can never forget no matter what.
These are the most memorable villains that have ever adorned True housewives universe.
Danielle Staub
No one seems to like playing the role of the villain more than The true housewives of New Jersey OG Danielle Staub. In the first season, she tried to harm Dina ManzoThe family in an alarmingly permanent way. And in the second season, his relationship with everyone had become so antagonistic that, after causing Teresa Giudice see red and throw Andy Cohen As a rag doll at the meeting, she did not return for seven years, after miraculously doing with Tre. But it quickly became clear that she hadn't changed much and after pulling hard. Margaret JosephWith hair in season 10, he announced his departure once again.
Brandi Glanville
When the despised ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian United The real housewives of Beverly Hills in the second season, he felt sympathy from the viewer after we all saw the ugly way Kim Y Kyle Richards He treated her. Do you remember when they hid their crutches? But in the fifth season, he had lost the support of almost all his co-stars, except for Yolanda Hadid and, inexplicably, Kim. Throwing wine Eileen Davidsonface and slaps Lisa Vanderpump On the cheek it certainly didn't help much. (And who can forget the bomb he threw? Adrienne Maloof In the third season, sharing something so incendiary, were we never allowed to hear exactly what it was?) However, unlike most others on this list, Brandi never became an absolute villain. She was just messy AF. And that is why we cannot wait for his return to the program in the next tenth season.
Aviva Drescher
When Aviva Drescher United The true housewives of New York City in the fifth season, the spectators were won by daring to face Ramona singer Y Sonja Morgan during an epic discussion in St. Barts. But any goodwill she had earned for herself quickly dissipated in the sixth season when she quickly attacked the legitimacy of Carole RadziwillThe authorship of his memoirs almost completely out of nowhere, repeatedly invented excuses that prevented him from traveling with women and, in a spectacular flame, threw his prosthetic leg over the elegant New York hot spot Le Cirque to prove a point.
Phaedra Parks
For much of his career in The true housewives of Atlanta, there was no one more fun than Phaedra Parks, Esq. But in the ninth season of the show, she descended into a true villainy, inventing a vicious rumor about the former best friend. Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker to take revenge on them for staying close to her ex-husband Apollo Nida After he went to prison. When it was revealed at the meeting that she was the mastermind behind the ugly story that claimed that the couple planned to get high and rape Porsha Williams, it was all over for Phaedra.
Kim DePaola
There is very little that Royal Housewives of New Jersey "Friend of,quot; does not seem willing to do so, as long as he guarantees his time in front of the screen. He never met a cruel gossip that he was not willing to repeat before the camera, repeatedly allowed his annual fashion show Posche to be the scene of some of the ugliest moments of the program, and it never seems really sweaty in his offers for relevance within from the entertainment world.
Camille Grammer
It is hardly a euphemism to describe the form Camille Grammer he treated his castmates in the first season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, and to Kyle Richards Especially as miserable. Like his marriage to Kelsey Grammer She was clearly falling apart, she took all the anger and sadness of the other ladies, leaving her almost universally despised by the spectators. Free of Kelsey in the second season, he made a spectacular rebound apparently a completely different person, although he wasted much of that goodwill with appearances in season nine that felt like the first season that Camille had returned with full force.
Michael Darby
None of the women in The true housewives of Potomac, except for his wife Ashley DarbyHe once seemed to like Househusband Michael Darby all that And when, in the fourth season, he was accused by a cameraman who worked in the sexual assault program for "grabbing and groping,quot; his butt, charges he has repeatedly denied despite condemning the audio and finally They were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence. Patience remains for Australian import.
Brooks Ayers
There are only two words that should be said about this ex Royal Housewives of Orange County& # 39; s Vicki Gunvalson, who was on the show from season seven until ten and opened a gap between her and her allies from which she never really recovered: fake cancer.
Allison Dubois
There are less unforgettable moments in everything True housewives canon that hell dinner in the first season of Beverly hills, when Camille Grammer guest vaping medium Allison Dubois (the inspiration behind the show Medium, which was produced by Kelsey Grammer) Have dinner with the other ladies. Apparently she was ordered to attack Grammer's enemies, Dubois told Kyle Richards that her husband would never meet her and told the women that she knew when they would die, every word in her mouth more antagonistic than the last. Iconic.
Vicki Gunvalson
After Ayers disappeared in disgrace, it was difficult for the OC's OG to shake the stench of the grave lie in which he involved her. From season 11 until his departure after season 14, Vicki Gunvalson He spent most of his time involved in bitter fights with women about whom he had spread vicious rumors, p. Kelly Dodd and "the train." That her demands at the meeting of season 14, where she was simply a friend of her, were the last ones we saw her in the franchise drove home to what extent the pioneer star had fallen out of favor.
LeeAnne Locken
LeeAnne Lockentime, at least initially, in The true Dallas housewives It was the very definition of "love of hate." She monitored the behavior of people threatening her status in Dallas society, despite never having left much more than a scammer. He made threatening comments and accused the husband of an enemy of "having his friend killed in the Round-Up," a gay bar in Dallas. In the fourth season, however, "love,quot; began to come out of the equation with every racist comment used to refer to the new co-star. Kary brittingham and, for the meeting, even the host and the supreme lord Bravo Andy Cohen He seemed to have had enough. It was a small surprise when the series was announced a month later.
The true housewives of New JerseyThe special three-part meeting begins on Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m., while The true housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8 p.m., only in Bravo.
