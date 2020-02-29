Snoh Aalegra makes her track debut with an almost naked outfit

Instagram

The Swedish singer, whose concert in Tiny Desk goes viral, draws attention during her first runway at the Paris Fashion Week parade, which also features Model A, Bella Hadid.

Singer Snoh Aalegra He took Paris Fashion Week by storm on Wednesday (February 26), wearing an almost naked suit for his runway debut.

The dazzling Swedish-Persian pop star dressed in a sexy black and pure number in the Thierry Mugler show Fall / Winter 2020 in France, which also featured regulars on the catwalk, as Bella Hadid.

"I've always been a Mugler fan and his brand identity, which for me is classic and futuristic at the same time, is not an easy thing to achieve," Snoh ​​tells Vogue about his first modeling job. "It reminds me a lot of what I am trying to do with my music."

Snoh was asked to join the Thierry Mugler show after his Tiny Desk concert on the American NPR radio network went viral on the Internet.

The star was tied to the concert by her singing partner Teyana Taylor, who arranged it for her friend shortly before the event took place.

"It was a nice last minute, something wild," recalls Snoh.

Although he is in the headlines for showing off his stuff in the sexy outfit, Snoh ​​jokes that the outfit is definitely not for everyday use.

"It was a real mission to get in and out of this masterpiece," he laughs.