SNL Alum Molly Shannon signs as star in the new great pilot

First reported by UPI, Molly Shannon recently announced that she was signing up for the Showtime half-hour comedy show, What a thing, which was revealed as a pilot earlier this year. Vannessa Bayer, who is also Saturday night live alum, will be the pilot's executive producer.

The showrunner will be Jessi Klein, who has worked in series like Inside Amy Schumer and also in the popular animated program., Big Mouth. Michael Showalter, who worked on Wet hot american summer Y The great sick Direct to

Reportedly, the series is about Bayer's fight with childhood leukemia. Shannon and Bayer will host a successful shopping channel. Molly Shannon, the SNL alum, is best known for his work in the film, Superstar, which came out in 1999 and was starring her and Will Ferrell.

The film, produced with a budget of only $ 14 million, was a modest blockbuster, earned $ 30.6 million, but also became a cult classic in the process, despite the negative reviews at that time, even from Roger Ebert for the Chicago Sun-Times.

While Molly Shannon found success in Saturday night live, his career moved slowly towards movies and other television shows, many of which were supporting roles.

Three years ago, in 2017, for example, Molly took home the Independent Film Award for her work in Other people. The actress won the award for best supporting actress.

He has also appeared in other films, including critically acclaimed film, Happiness, but also other SNL movies like A night at the Roxbury, in addition to movies outside the SNL universe like He has never been kissed, Osmosis JonesY How the Grinch stole Christmas.

She worked with Will Ferrell again in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. From 2012 to 2018, he found work in the Adam Sandler movie series, Transylvania hotel.

She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for her guest role in Will and Grace which was restarted in 2017, after its original success in the late 1990s until the early 2000s.



