"She is the threat,quot; – Homi Adajania about the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium

Homi Adajania is known for his films as Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny. The filmmaker's next is Angrezi Medium. The film is the sequel to the success of 2017, Hindi Medium. The Angrezi Medium trailer was launched online a few days ago and got a positive response from everyone. While Irrfan Khan steals the program in the trailer as usual, Kareena Kapoor Khan also grabs the eyeballs.

Speaking of working with Bebo for the first time and including her in the movie, Homi Adjania says: "Kareena generally does a different kind of cinema, but the brilliant and intuitive actress she is, mixed effortlessly in this space." The actress plays a policeman in London and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia plays her mother, talking about this cast hit and says: “We got exactly the cast we wanted. The dimple is organic, fun and always uninhibited; She says it as it is. It was also a dream to work with Kareena, sure to look at the camera without makeup while playing an undercover cop who is often in stressful situations. The narrative takes a turn with the entrance of Kareena; she is the threat. "