SF city leaders renew request for shoppers to visit Chinatown and reject coronavirus fears – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco city leaders urged residents and visitors on Friday to continue shopping in Chinese-owned businesses and reject the xenophobia associated with fear of the new coronavirus.

Mayor of London race; city ​​supervisor Aaron Peskin; Senator Scott Wiener, Democrat of San Francisco; and Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, toured businesses in the Chinatown district to encourage residents to continue their daily lives, and assured them that no cases have been reported in the city so far.

Peskin said he wanted to make sure that "our economy remains robust and vital during the time of the coronavirus," also known as COVID-19.

“We will not tolerate rumors; we will not tolerate xenophobia; We will not tolerate racism in San Francisco. We are all in this together, ”he said.

The renewed plea to support the city's Chinese community comes only three days after Mayor Breed declared a local emergency in the city due to the virus, which broke out in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

"We are all worried about leaving," Cynthia Rantisi of San Francisco told KPIX. "It's scary out there. You hear about all these deaths every day and people are really scared of being out there with a cough and sneezing. Like, nobody knows what can happen," he added.

The World Health Organization said earlier this week that the risk of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide is "very high." There are now more than 85,000 cases worldwide, most of them in China, where the virus originated, and more than 2,900 deaths.

The mayor's statement was a precautionary measure that allows the city to mobilize its resources and accelerate emergency planning.

"We do not want the emergency declaration to be used as something that it is not. It is really about ensuring the safety of our residents if a case occurs in our city. And the fact is that we have been on this issue every day from the moment that got our attention, ”said Breed.

“What I want people to do is enjoy the city. I want you to have a good time. I want you to support Chinatown. I want them to make sure that we don't allow something that is not in a state of alarm to affect the way we live our daily lives, "he said.

"Unfortunately, there has been a lot of xenophobia as a result of what has been happening. It has affected young people in our school system. It has affected the elderly and others throughout San Francisco," he said.

Assemblyman Chiu said: “In the last two weeks, I have been in contact with my counterparts: Asian-American officials from Boston, from New York, from Los Angeles. We are all sharing experiences that we are seeing our Chinese neighborhoods decimated by the display of fear, by rumors about the impact of the coronavirus.

"We are here to say buy in Chinatown, eat in Chinatown, have dinner in Chinatown," he said. "These are people who make an unconscious decision not to go to a particular neighborhood (due to the coronavirus)."

"There has been a recession in business, but we are all optimistic that we are going to get over it," said Tane Chen, owner of The Wok Shop on Grant Avenue for almost 50 years. "There is no place in the United States that has a Chinatown like San Francisco. So please spread the word. It is safe and we welcome you."

