Seven C Line subway stations closed for maintenance this weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

"Seven Metro stations on Line C are closed this weekend for maintenance."

The closure affects the old Green Line between Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations.

The maintenance of the signal began last night and will end at 3 a.m. on Monday.

Metro is replacing the rail service with free buses at all affected stations.

https://twitter.com/metrolaalerts/status/1233753789926117377