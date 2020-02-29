Schools in the San Francisco Bay area prepare for the coronavirus; 2 Palo Alto students sent home as a precaution – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML519db603e3d056767cfda66d75a9b22611% %MINIFYHTML519db603e3d056767cfda66d75a9b22612%

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – Throughout the San Francisco Bay area, from elementary schools to universities, administrators were struggling to formulate strategies on how to handle the current outbreak of coronavirus.

On Friday, as a precaution, the Palo Alto Unified School District sent the two students home after their parents could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

They will be kept at home until more information is provided to school officials. One student attends Palo Alto High School, while the other is a JSL Middle School student.

"PAUSD has formed a central team designated to evaluate and provide information on the updates received," read a letter from PAUSD Superintendent Don Austin that was sent to all parents. "We recognize that the unknown can be worrisome and we will continue to provide periodic updates as we have them."

It was not just Palo Alto who was fighting on how to address the threat of the disease and how to calm the parents' concerns.

An outbreak of gastroenteritis forced San Francisco officials to close Presidio High School on Friday. Up to 155 students reported symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis.

Quickly, the SFUSD Superintendent, Dr. Vincent Matthews, sent a letter telling parents that the closure of the school was not associated in any way with the coronavirus.

"The symptoms reported by the students are consistent with gastroenteritis, not with other viruses," the letter said. "There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, formerly known as,quot; coronavirus ", in San Francisco."

The California Department of Education said it was working closely with local school districts to develop a strategy. But that strategy, for now, would not be a single solution for all approaches.

"Any decision to close schools as a result of the coronavirus would be taken by health agencies and individual county school districts," state officials said in an email to KPIX 5.

Closing schools was not the only strategy on the table. Many schools and universities were also considering offering online cases to keep students away from crowded classrooms.

Madeline Bragg attends the University of Santa Clara and has been told that online classes are a definite possibility.

"We go to the University of Santa Clara and apparently have established plans that if the coronavirus spreads to our campus, we would all take classes online instead of going to the royal classrooms," he told KPIX 5 while shopping with friends on Friday. at night. .

Northern California is currently the zero zone for the outbreak in the United States, but new confirmed cases were reported every day in a handful of other states.

Two patients in northern California were being treated for contracting the virus from an unknown source: they had traveled to China, had been in contact with someone as they had been or had been on a cruise. One of the patients was in Santa Clara County and the second was a woman from Solano County who was being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Two other dozen patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus among the evacuees of Princess Diamond, who were flown to the Travis Air Force Base from Japan, had been distributed for treatment at medical centers throughout the Area of ​​the Bay.