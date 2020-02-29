Scammers go door to door requesting fake funds for Everman ISD computers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Superintendent of Everman ISD, Dr. Curtis Amos, sent a letter to the parents warning about the scammers that go from door to door requesting funds for computers.

The letter details how the group states that they are in association with the school district. When people open their doors, scammers ask for credit card information. They are also asked to sign a contract and make a donation of $ 200 with a charge of $ 100 per month for computers.

%MINIFYHTML25bf5891d90c26ec0bf6603b4eb14b3b11% %MINIFYHTML25bf5891d90c26ec0bf6603b4eb14b3b12%

Nefarious people falsely claim that they are employees of PCA or Apollo A La Education.

Everman ISD has not partnered with any of the companies.

The letter emphasizes that the "district would never send people to homes requesting credit information or money for computers."

All the scammers come to call the police.