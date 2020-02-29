Saturday's Super Rugby Wrap: Hurricanes take down the wolves of the sun, sharks beat the reds News from the Rugby Union





Kobus Van Wyk heads to the test line

The hurricanes ran in 10 attempts to demolish the wolves of the sun, while the sharks beat the reds in Brisbane.

Hurricanes 62-15 Solar Wolves

The end Kobus van Wyk scored three attempts in the debut and the side Chase Tiatia scored two on Saturday when the Hurricanes hit the Sunwolves of Japan 62-15 in Super Rugby.

After granting the first attempt of the game after only four minutes, the Hurricanes ran in 10 attempts and a victory for bonus points.

Vince Aso makes a break for hurricanes

The hurricanes improved their record to 3-1 for the season, moving to second place in the New Zealand conference as the fifth round progresses.

The Sunwolves, now 1-4, were defeated 64-5 by the Reds last weekend and face tough clashes against the Brumbies and Crusaders defending champions in the next two weeks.

The hurricanes seemed a bit rusty on the first Saturday, saying goodbye and allowed the Sunwolves to score first through the Michael Stolberg block. The Sunwolves still led, 10-7, after 19 minutes.

But Tiatia scored twice and Van Wyk once before halftime when the Hurricanes led 28-10. The second half was mostly unidirectional, since the Vaea Fifita flank, the Vince Aso and Ngnai Laumape centers and the Ben Lam end were able to run freely and create attempts from all parts of the field.

The game opened in the second half when the Hurricanes accumulated 34 points. Wan Wyk had his & # 39; hat trick & # 39; after 56 minutes and Laumape and Aso scored to reward their previous game efforts.

Red 23 -33 Sharks

Lwazi Mvovo seeks to go through sharks

The Sharks exploited the trembling alignment of the Reds and the weak scrum to beat the home team 33-23 in Brisbane.

The home team failed two conversions, had two attempts rejected and continuously delivered the ball in a dominant first half spoiled by continuing problems on the set.

Henry Speight breaks for the reds

Losing by five points with 10 minutes remaining in the game, Queensland pushed forward again only for Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am to take Hunter Paisami's short pass and run 60 meters to try. Madosh Tambwe sealed it with another long-range attempt.

It was the third victory of the South African team to close their four-game tour of Australia and New Zealand, and an expensive loss for the Reds (1-4) after victories for the conference rivals, the rebels and the Waratah, to early round.

Sharks fly in half Curwin Bosch launched two penalties from about 50 meters away and within 10 meters of the band line.