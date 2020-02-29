San Francisco DA Boudin facilitates the policy on police stops; SFPOA Explosions Decision – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Friday new policies that will take effect immediately inside his office.

Prosecutors will no longer accuse people of possession of contraband as a result of pretextual searches in the style of stopping and registering or using state-based sentencing improvements, such as previous strikes or alleged gang affiliation status, except in extraordinary circumstances. .

"Pretextual detentions and improvements in sentences based on who you know more than what you did are relics of the era of the fight against crime that failed to make us safer," Boudin said in a statement.

“Instead, they led to mass incarceration, attacked innocent black and brown drivers and increased recidivism. They get in the way of fairness and justice, ”he said.

Pretextual stops are when an officer uses a minor traffic violation to stop and search for a motorist.

According to Boudin's office, research shows that pretextual arrests erode trust in communities of color and result in disproportionate arrests and greater convictions.

Black drivers in the city are arrested five times more often than white drivers, Boudin's office said, citing a Report from the 2020 Racial Identity and Profile Advisory Board.

The report also concluded that drugs were found only in 1.3 percent of traffic stops, and firearms or ammunition were seized in only 0.6 percent of stops.

Supervisor Shamann Walton applauded Boudin's decision.

“Pretextual stops, such as stopping and recording, are overwhelmingly directed at communities of color. These policies, along with gang improvements and other state improvements, have contributed to the abominable racial disparities in this city's criminal justice system, have resulted in excessive sentences and have not made us safer. The constitutionality of these stops has always been questioned and it is time to finish them, ”he said.

New policy reforms were among many new evidence-based public safety policies aimed at reducing racial inequalities in the city's criminal justice system. Its implementation makes the city the first country to implement such policy directives, said the Boudin office.

The San Francisco Police Association, however, criticized Boudin for the new political reform.

In a statement, SFPOA president Tony Montoya said:

“In his brief term, Chesa Boudin has shown that it is a clear and present danger to residents, businesses and visitors of San Francisco who respect the law. Being arrested and having an illegal gun or AR-15? No problem, Boudin will dismiss your case. Do you have 10 pounds of methamphetamine all in small plastic bags ready for sale? No problem, Boudin will also rule out your case. It is inconceivable that Boudin will release someone with an illegal weapon, just to give them the opportunity to arm themselves again. Chesa Boudin is emboldening criminals and we will all pay a high price for their absurd policies. ”

