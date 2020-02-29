San Antonio officers fatally shoot a man aiming with a gun, police say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old man was shot deadly by police after aiming a gun at officers in a house on Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m. On February 29, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Concio Street after a woman called saying that a man in his mother's house was causing riots with a gun.

When the police arrived, they took three children out of the house before entering. And while they were inside, the man, who has not been identified, pointed his gun at the agents and two agents shot him several times.

Police chief William McManus said the man was the intermittent boyfriend of the woman's mother who called the police. The mother was not at home at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.