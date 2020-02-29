Russia gets its Disneyland, a Cold War dream come true

MOSCOW – A young woman finds a magic necklace made of mushrooms, but then an evil gnome steals it. The adventure occurs. According to its creators, Alfreya, the hero of a new children's book that was conceived for Russia's first theme park, is "a common girl from 10 to 12 years old with big, thoughtful eyes."
One thing she is not is a Disney character. Opening a true international Disneyland in Moscow would be out of the question amid the current political confrontation with the United States.
But Russia's quest for decades to build a theme park, which began during the Cold War rivalry with the United States, is finally reaching its fairytale end.
The $ 1.5 billion Dream Island, when it opens on Saturday, will surely remind some Disneyland visitors. Instead of Elsa's "Frozen," there will be the Snow Queen, and in the Russian version of "The Jungle Book," the jungle is populated with talking dinosaurs. The developers say the park will be inhabited by dozens of fairytale characters, all produced in the country.
Dream Island doesn't care if it invokes Disneyland to describe the park, but notes that it has no connections to the happiest place on Earth.
"The word Disneyland is in people's language," said Alena Burova, the site's publicist. "In Russia, we say Disneyland when we want to say just one theme park."
The park has been built only now because it will benefit from something more essential than snow queens and fairy princesses: a large group of middle-class consumers in the Russian capital, something that was missing when two previous attempts failed.
Then, about 60 years after the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev first raised the idea of building an analogue to Disneyland, President Vladimir V. Putin stopped to inspect the park on Thursday.
For Amiran Mutsoev, a former developer of a shopping center that owns and directs the park, the site is an important bet for middle-class purchasing power to be maintained despite Western sanctions and low oil prices, a Important Russian export. That the opening coincides with the coronavirus outbreak, when some people want to avoid crowds, is another concern.
"Will people come or not come?" Asked Mr. Mutsoev. "Of course, we are worried."
The park expects five million residents of Moscow and two and a half million tourists, mostly from other parts of Russia, to visit lively dinosaurs and haunted houses every year, Mutsoev said. Tickets on a weekend cost 11,000 rubles, or about $ 163, for a family of four.
The average monthly salary in Russia last year was 46,073 rubles, or about $ 683. And it has been falling on inflation-adjusted terms. The labor minister recently proposed reducing the minimum wage, because the cost of potatoes had dropped. Above all, last year about 14 percent of the population lived on less than $ 160 per month, the official poverty line.
But Moscow and its 13 million residents are an exception. The average salary in the capital last year was approximately double the national average. The dripping of oil money has already given rise to new businesses, some of the largest shopping centers in the world and what sociologists see as an accumulated demand in the Moscow middle class for better government services.
Wealthy families are also a prerequisite for a theme park. Khrushchev proposed to build one in Moscow called Children’s Wonderland after a visit to the United States in 1959, when he tried to quickly replicate some American economic achievements, such as fast-food restaurants and widespread corn cultivation in the Midwest.
"I wanted to do it," said granddaughter Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at the New School in New York, in a telephone interview. "It was an idea to imitate the soft power that the United States has to make people's lives more interesting and better."
But the project got stuck in debates on what topics to promote. The military wanted a martial element, with tanks.
The Soviets finally proposed a park around cultural, educational and scientific issues. The attractions, a The Soviet magazine wrote: "it will be designed so that children can learn to conquer space, about radioelectronics and amazing successes in chemistry, physics and other fields of knowledge,quot;, and at the same time be fun. The government set aside lands outside of Moscow, but never started building.
At the beginning of the post-Soviet period, President Boris N. Yeltsin sought to revive the idea by forming a non-profit organization for Develop the site still vacant. This group recruited the children to draw their own characters and fantasy lands as a base for a park, but lacked funding and, instead, leased the land to an outdoor market, a motorcycle club and a cement factory .
The current iteration emerged as an association between the City of Moscow, eager to appease its politically important residents, and Mr. Mutsoev, the developer. The city provided the land for free. VTB, a state bank, applied for a $ 600 million development loan.
Nadya Soloyeva, a mother of two 8 and 4-year-old Moscow daughters, said her public relations job allowed her to pay the tickets, but wondered if the new fairytale characters would have the same emotional appeal as Disneyland.
"Everyone is comparing these prices with Disneyland," which now costs $ 200 per person, he said. "But will they sell emotions, like Disneyland?"
Medieval towers like Disney rise at the entrance. But behind them lie gigantic rectangular buildings that recall hangars of jumbo planes, covering 74 acres. Glass domes enclose some areas. The developers say it is the largest covered park in Europe, and the only option to stay open during Moscow's long and bleak winter.
The theme park has nine zones. Five were created by "Russian artists specifically for Dream Island," according to a promotional brochure. The others are licensed attractions: Hotel Transylvania, by Sony Pictures; the Smurfs, from the Belgian company IMPS; teenage mutant ninja turtles, from Viacom; and Hello Kitty, from Sanrio of Japan. the Cuningham Group, a Minneapolis firm that has designed a variety of theme parks, including Warner Bros. Movie World in Madrid, created the nine themed areas based on concepts with Russian and foreign licenses.
One of the newly conceived areas was based on the characters of a classic Russian adaptation of "Pinocchio,quot;. The central area is the Castle of the Snow Queen, ruled by a fierce and beautiful monarch "exercising power over the snow and cold," not much different from the Disney princess in "Frozen." Both characters are based on a story by Hans Christian Andersen.
Mutsoev said he had hired teams of artists and writers and was confident in the attraction of his new characters. He has published new books for children to develop the characters and tell their adventures.
"Disney has its snow queen, and we have ours," he said.
And he said he was happy to have abandoned the previous Russian ideas of Disneyland by infusing educational elements in a park: "Not everyone wants to read Tolstoy, especially if you are 8 years old."