Russia gets its Disneyland, a Cold War dream come true

MOSCOW – A young woman finds a magic necklace made of mushrooms, but then an evil gnome steals it. The adventure occurs. According to its creators, Alfreya, the hero of a new children's book that was conceived for Russia's first theme park, is "a common girl from 10 to 12 years old with big, thoughtful eyes."

One thing she is not is a Disney character. Opening a true international Disneyland in Moscow would be out of the question amid the current political confrontation with the United States.

But Russia's quest for decades to build a theme park, which began during the Cold War rivalry with the United States, is finally reaching its fairytale end.

The $ 1.5 billion Dream Island, when it opens on Saturday, will surely remind some Disneyland visitors. Instead of Elsa's "Frozen," there will be the Snow Queen, and in the Russian version of "The Jungle Book," the jungle is populated with talking dinosaurs. The developers say the park will be inhabited by dozens of fairytale characters, all produced in the country.