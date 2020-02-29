Roman Polanski's best director wins the trigger strike at the Cesar 2020 Awards

Wenn

"An officer and a spy" from the exiled filmmaker also brought home the best adapted screenplay and the best costume design, while Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" is proclaimed best foreign film.

Actress Adele Haenel caused a strike at the César 2020 Awards in France on Friday, February 28 after leaving the event with disgust while Roman Polanski He was named best director.

The filmmaker, who remains in exile in Europe after fleeing a rape conviction in 1977 in the United States, canceled plans to attend the French equivalent of the Oscars on the eve of the show to avoid a "public lynching" after Feminist activists revealed plans to organize a demonstration outside the Paris awards ceremony.

Despite his absence, his last film, "An officer and a spy", he obtained a trio of honors, including that of Best Director for Polanski, which led several members of the public to leave their seats at Salle Pleyel.

The Best Actress nominee, Haenel, who had criticized French Film Academy officials for nominating Polanski, was visibly upset when his name was announced, and quickly left the room, as a group of others soon followed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Portrait of a lady on fire"Star is a survivor of sexual assault, she accused director Christophe Ruggia of abusing and harassing her since she starred in her films at the age of 12."

"An officer and a spy" also triumphed in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay, recognizing Polanski and co-writer Robert Harris, while Pascaline Chavanne took César to the best costume design.

He lost the first Best Film award for Ladj Ly & # 39; s "The Miserable (2020)", which took home a total of four awards, including the Best Newcomer by Alexis Manenti.

The Best Actress honor was collected by Anais Demoustier for "Alice and the mayor", and Roschdy Zem claimed the male equivalent for "Oh mercy!".

Lyna Khoudri She was declared Best Newcomer Woman for her work on "Papicha", which was also named Best First Film by director Mounia Meddour, while the actor and supporting actress awards went to Swann arlaud ("By the grace of God"), and Fanny ardant ("La Belle Epoque").

There was also another victory for the South Korean thriller "Parasite", which earned director Bong Joon Ho the award for Best Foreign Film, weeks after his historic Oscar victories.

The complete list of winners of the Cesar 2020 Awards is:

The best movie: " The Miserable (2020) "Ladj Ly

"Ladj Ly Best Director: " An officer and a spy ", Roman Polanski

", Best actress: Anais Demoustier , "Alice and the mayor"

, "Alice and the mayor" Best Actor: Roschdy Zem " Oh mercy! "

" " Best Foreign Film: " Parasite "Bong Joon-Ho

"Bong Joon-Ho Best documentary film: "M", Yolande Zauberman

Best first film: "Papicha", Mounia Meddour

Best Original Screenplay: "La Belle Epoque", Nicolas Bedos

Best Adapted Screenplay: " An officer and a spy ", Roman Polanski Robert Harris

", Robert Harris Best Supporting Actress: Fanny ardant , "La Belle Epoque"

, "La Belle Epoque" Best Supporting Actor: Swann arlaud , "By the grace of God"

, "By the grace of God" Best Newcomer Woman: Lyna Khoudri "Papicha"

"Papicha" Best male newcomer: Alexis Manenti " The Miserable (2020) "

" " Best Animated Film: Jeremy Clapin for " I lost my body "

" Best assembly: Flora Volpeliere – " The Miserable (2020) "

" Best Picture: Claire Mathon – " Portrait of a lady on fire "

" The best costumes: Pascaline Chavanne – " An officer and a spy "

" Best production design: Stephane Rosenbaum – "La Belle Epoque"

Best Original Score: Dan Levy – " I lost my body "

" Best Sound: Nicolas Cantin, Thomas Desjonquères, Raphaël Mouterde, Olivier Goinard, Randy Thom – "Le chant du loup"