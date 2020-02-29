Rodney Jackson is 23 years old for fatally shooting an 18-year-old in a gas station argument – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a service station in southern Minneapolis in 2018.

Rodney Jackson was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County.

The criminal complaint said that Jackson and his girlfriend arrived at the service station in the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue on November 6, 2018. They entered, but when they left, they found that Jackson's SUV was stuck between two other vehicles. .

There was an argument and Jackson's girlfriend began throwing things at the driver of one of the vehicles: Mohamed Abdi.

Jackson left with the driver of the other vehicle moved, but parked across the street. When Abdi began throwing stones at the SUV, Jackson pulled a gun out the window and shot Abdi in the back of the head while trying to escape.

Prosecutors had been looking for 30 years in the case.