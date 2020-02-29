Rocket, Clippers or 76ers? Classification of three NBA teams under higher pressure before the playoffs

The regular NBA season can be hard work. November, December and January games tend to mix and feel meaningless.

But the more than 20 games after the All-Star break triggered the alarms. We have passed the trade deadline. The playoffs are in sight. Sowing is on the line.

As we approach the final leg of the regular season, here are the three teams under more pressure before the postseason starts.

1. Houston Rockets

Most playoff teams make small adjustments on the exchange deadline. And then there are the rockets.

By exchanging the only real big one on the list in Clint Capela, the Rockets are throwing all their chips on the table. It is small ball or bust.

Returning to the Suns "Seven Seconds or Less," Rockets coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni has extended the limits of how the game has been traditionally played. With general manager Daryl Morey firmly behind him, the Rockets have led the league for the past three seasons in attempts at 3 points per game and are on track to retain that title this year.

But this is different. Even the Warriors, the best example of how to play small can succeed in the NBA today, had a list with at least one or two traditional big ones.

Offensively, we all know that the small ball game will translate well for Houston. Opposite defenses will stretch with all shots on the court, opening the way for Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Defense is the real concern. The Rockets have boys like Robert Covington and PJ Tucker, both under 6-8, to defend the central position. They have endured so far, but what happens in the course of a long and punishing series?

Traditional centers have fought the 6 & # 39; 7 "or less rockets. – DeAndre Ayton: 12p / 6r / 2b

– Rudy Gobert: 12p / 6r / 2b

– Cody Zeller: 3p / 3r / 0b

– Enes Kanter: 0p / 3r / 0b

– JaVale McGee: 4p / 5r / 1b The Rockets are 10-2 when they go small this season. pic.twitter.com/TliR7Gkk2K – StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2020

"We're just trying to really open it for James and Russell to get to the edge so we can get the trays. Those are the best shots or fouls." D & # 39; Antoni said last month. "That alignment allows it. Now, can you play so well defensively and bounce to make them blink, and then they get small? Or do their big ones impose their will? It's a challenge. We'll see."

From going to the true small ball lineup, the Rockets have a 10-2 record, but the attention on D & # 39; Antoni's bet will only get brighter. An early exit from the playoffs will surely mean the end of D & # 39; Antoni's time in Houston. Already in the last year of your contract, it is no secret that you have one last chance to prove that you deserve a new agreement.

Morey is also on the bench. After the stir he caused with his comments on the situation in Hong Kong, Morey has no room for error. A deep playoff race could allow owner Tilman Fertitta to forgive and forget. An early departure could be the straw that broke the glass.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ba/9f/simmons-embiid-harris-getty-100919-ftrjpg_16nyqsi3i637k1v8xl2s7ape0g.jpg?t=-1306245563,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2. Philadelphia 76ers

Shouldn't we have learned our lesson last year? The Celtics were widely perceived as the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. The team's poor chemistry and a disgruntled superstar condemned their season.

The Sixers entered this season in a disturbingly similar position. The incorporation of Al Horford led many to believe that Philadelphia was the best team in the conference. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were expected to take another step and continue to improve as a duo.

It has not gone according to plan. Philadelphia is 37-23 with a small advantage over the Pacers for the fifth seed in the East. The talent is obviously there, but the pieces just don't fit.

Horford has taken a step back, and the Simmons-Embiid combo will not work in the long term unless there are significant changes to the list around it. In the 429 minutes that the trio has played together on the court, they have an offensive rating of 98.8. That would easily be the worst brand in the league.

It's so bad that Sixers coach Brett Brown made the decision to move Horford to the bench. Brown's change of alignment, although clearly necessary, is also an effort to save his work.

Like the Rockets, the Sixers could look very different next season. The Embiid-Simmons era in Philadelphia may be coming to an end. According to reports, NBA executives are already discussing the potential for an Embiid trade.

A quick exit from the playoffs will surely end with this version of the 76ers. Recent injuries in both Embiid (shoulder) and Simmons (back) only bring more questions. Considering how good the top of the East is, the fall of the Sixers to the sixth seed would be disastrous.

Brown hopes that Simmons and Embiid can recover quickly. Time is running out.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9f/af/paul-george-kawhi-leonard-getty-022920-ftrjpg_10husw973d3vu1nmvbk38rc69b.jpg?t=-1847493400,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



3. Los Angeles Clippers

I get it. This is not the team you would choose to be under any pressure as the regular season ends, but listen to me.

The Clippers mortgaged all their future last summer by acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They gave up an All-Star future in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a solid wing in Danilo Gallinari, and five First-round selections (plus additional selection swaps) to get George and ensure Leonard signs as a free agent.

George, who played only 37 of 59 games in his first season in Los Angeles, has had three separate injuries in the same hamstring, not to mention the off-season surgeries on both shoulders. Shouldn't this be a bit worrying?

When healthy, the Clippers look like the best team in the Western Conference. However, the fact that the Clippers have played less than 10 games together when they are completely healthy is cause for concern.

The west is deep. The Clippers are not locked in any slot of playoffs. They sit at 40-19 with only a 1 1/2 game mattress in the Rockets for the third seed, although they now have the same record as the second place Nuggets. It is imperative that Los Angeles finish in the top three in the west. A second round series with the Lakers is very important if they don't.

"I think only the area to improve is that if we can maintain it, we can continue to maintain consistency." George said after a dominant home victory over Denver on Friday night. "Once again, it's hard to assess that. All teams are going to run. Denver is a good team. They are going to run, but it's about how this team prepares for non-Denvers, non-Rockets, that they are not alert (teams) if you know what I am trying to say. It’s just about how we prepare for those teams.

"Okay, we probably won't play the bottom half of the league when it's time for the playoffs, but it's just about the preparation and who we need to be every night."

The window for the Clippers is much smaller than most fans want to admit. The two-year contracts for Leonard and George are essentially a clock. If the Clippers cannot produce a title in 2020 or 2021, a possible disaster awaits them.

Coach Doc Rivers must pressure the Clippers to seek some continuity. His recent three-game winning streak is a start, but a championship is the ultimate goal.