Review of the football offside law to give attackers an advantage

HOLYWOOD, Northern Ireland (AP) – Changes in the offside law are coming to football and their goal will be to give the benefit of the doubt to the attacking players when goal decisions are reviewed by video reps.

A law designed to stop the suspension of goals will be subject to a global consultation that was approved on Saturday by the Board of the International Football Association with the intention of giving the attackers an advantage.

"The offside rule has evolved over time and we felt that now was really the right time to analyze that, to see if we can do something positive to attack football," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Now we can see if we can offer strikers more goal opportunities."

The introduction of the video assistant referees has seen the benefit of the doubt that the attacking players are taken away from.

"The ideas on how to judge the offside, in a sense, will not change because you will always have the question of,quot; Where to draw the line? "" Said IFAB technical director David Elleray. "Football tells us that we don't believe that your toe two centimeters from the end of a defender is a significant enough advantage to be penalized."

"It is not going to change the precision, that is, philosophically, how do we want out of play? Is it appropriate that we say, can we change the law to restore more benefits by attacking football?

Some of the most forensic analyzes of video reps were performed in England, where multiple camera angles allow lines and dots drawn through the footage with a precision geometry to which the offside law was never intended.

He has caused criticism of VAR in the Premier League, which irritates Infantino.

"There is only one league in the world where it seems to be a big problem," Infantino said.

The IFAB annual general meeting also agreed to move forward with surrogate concussion trials. The protocols will be designed to allow them to be tested at the Tokyo Olympics in five months.

IFAB has been evaluating studies on the prevalence of former soccer players suffering from dementia and how sport can address concerns about the long-term impact of head injuries.