Results of the XFL Week 4: live results, highlights of Saturday's games

The XFL is approaching the middle of the season, but before we get there, we must first overcome the games of Week 4.

In time for the first pair of clashes of week 4 are the Los Angeles Wildcats in N.Y. Guardians Y Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks. The Wildcats and Guardians stand in 1-2, but they got there in different ways. The Wildcats lost their first two games, but achieved an impressive surprise over the Defenders in a 39-9 recess last week. The Guardians looked like a tough defense in Week 1, but their attack has scored nine points combined in their last two games.

The second match of the day will take place in St. Louis, which had a remarkable opening weekend in Week 3. Almost 30,000 fans showed up to support what appears to be the No. 2 team in the XFL so far. The BattleHawks have been based on an offensive base and pound style, and so far it has been dominant.

As for today's quarterbacks, Josh Johnson will lead the Wildcats. Week 1 was lost due to an injury, but the NFL QB official has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks since his return. It is not clear who will start with the Guardians. Matt McGloin He has started all the games so far, but he has been inefficient. Your replacements would be Marquis Williams or Luis Perez.

In the second showdown, we will see Brandon Silvers Start with the dragons. He has shown promise this year, but the turnovers have been brutal. B.J. Daniels It is the endorsement in Seattle, but has not yet appeared in the game this season. The BattleHawks are led by Jordan Ta & # 39; amu, who did not have a great statistical performance in Week 3, but has been one of the best in the league in his position so far.

We will follow all the action of the XFL games on Saturday live below with scores, highlights and any relevant updates that are needed.

XFL NEWS:

Los Angeles Wildcats in N.Y. Guardians

This game starts at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks

This game starts at 5 p.m. ET on FOX