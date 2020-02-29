Reality Star only has 9 months to & # 39; violate & # 39; to a child and give him HIV!

Four years ago, the dance coach & # 39; Bring It & # 39; Lifetime, John Conner III, was arrested after police said the former reality star had sex with a 16-year-old boy and gave him the HIV virus.

MTO News now learned that the Memphis district attorney accepted a plea agreement that gave the reality star only 9 months in jail for those crimes.

John allegedly met a 16-year-old boy on social media. Then, according to police, he invited the boy to join his Infamous Dancerettes dance group, which appeared on the Lifetime & # 39; Bring It & # 39 ;.

Finally, police say John began having unprotected sex with the young man. Police claim that John infected the teenager with HIV.

