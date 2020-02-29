Reality Star only has 9 months to & # 39; violate & # 39; to a child and give him HIV!

Four years ago, the dance coach & # 39; Bring It & # 39; Lifetime, John Conner III, was arrested after police said the former reality star had sex with a 16-year-old boy and gave him the HIV virus.

MTO News now learned that the Memphis district attorney accepted a plea agreement that gave the reality star only 9 months in jail for those crimes.

John allegedly met a 16-year-old boy on social media. Then, according to police, he invited the boy to join his Infamous Dancerettes dance group, which appeared on the Lifetime & # 39; Bring It & # 39 ;.

Finally, police say John began having unprotected sex with the young man. Police claim that John infected the teenager with HIV.

This week, John reached an agreement with the Memphis district attorney, and MTO News is shocked by the result.

The district attorney has decided that John's crimes were "minor,quot; and he is only giving the HIV-infected defendant a child predator a sentence of 9 months in prison and four years probation. John must also register as a sex offender for life.

In November, John pleaded guilty to charges of criminal exposure to HIV, legal violation by an authority figure and a child's request.

The response on social networks has been quick and brutal. Many are offering to protest against Memphis District Attorney General Amy Weirich and ask to be removed from office.