Rasheeda Frost shows fans the secret she is using to grow her natural hair

Rasheeda Frost shows her fans what she has been using to grow her amazing natural hair. The goal of the Boss Lady is to grow hair to the waist, and she is getting there. Watch the video you shared on your social media account.

‘Growing the waist length of my hair using @camillerosenaturals Algae Renew Deep Conditioner! I just picked up this bad boy yesterday from @target, and YES, I am sharing all my secrets for hair growth. I receive so many messages from DM that ask me what to use, so I decided to make a raffle on my page and I will choose 5 people! #NaturalHairChronicles #SmellsLikeCupcakes #MoisturizeYourHair #Butter Giveaway rules: Follow @camillerosenaturals and @janell_stephens. Comment with a Rose etiqueta and tag 3 friends. 🤗 MAKE SURE YOU FOLLOW ALL THE RULES! COME ON! "" Rasheeda subtitled his publication.

People praise their natural hair and the beauty and freshness of their face as well.

Someone commented: "I would love to try this on my daughter's hair, she needs something to retain moisture!"

Another commenter said this: & # 39; You are so cute without makeup 😮😍🥰 wow🇳🇦😍 … Honestly, you DO NOT need any @ rasheeda & # 39 ;, and a follower posted: & # 39; All their products smell like dough for cakes … And I love them ♥ ️ & # 39;

Another follower told Rasheeda that she looks very young: ‘You look so YOUNG without makeup. The hair is nice, but leave that sis @rasheeda skincare routine. "

Not long ago, Rasheeda sparked a massive debate on his social media account after a video he shared from his Pressed boutique.

In other news, Rasheeda was seen the other day along with her husband Kirk Frost having dinner at her Frost Bistro.

They had a night date, according to what the person holding the camera said.

Ad

Rasheeda is living her best life together with her family these days, and fans are happy to see that she and Kirk Frost are doing great.



Post views:

3