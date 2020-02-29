R. Kelly tries to get organized crime charges dropped in Brooklyn

In court documents filed Friday, R. Kelly and his lawyer argued that the Brooklyn court should drop the traffic charges against him due to the fact that he is the only person involved, therefore, does not count as a criminal conspiracy.

In a federal court in Brooklyn, Kelly's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the organized crime charge of 12 charges. Prosecutors accused Kelly of working with a team of people, including his entourage, managers and drivers, not only to promote his music, but also to find minors to sleep with.

The 53-year-old singer and songwriter has been named as the only defendant in the case. Kelly's motion stated that a single person acting in that way cannot legally be defined as organized crime. The accusation in question refers to his 1994 marriage to Aaliyah, who was 15 years old at the time.

Kelly allegedly tried to bribe a government official in 1994 so they could get married, despite their illegality. In addition, Kelly has been accused of attempting to transport minors across the United States for sexual purposes.

In another city, Chicago, Illinois, Kelly faces more charges, including possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minors. Kelly's manager and only one of his former employees have also been named as defendants.

Followers of the R. Kelly case know that things first went wrong, with the exception of their first case in the mid-2000s, largely when Survive R. Kelly transmitted in Lifetime. The documentary series explored the accusations against the singer and presented stories of some of the alleged victims of the artist.

Initially, however, BuzzFeed was the first to report on the story of Joycelyn Savage, whose parents talked to reporters and claimed that her daughter was being held against her will in R. Kelly's house. Curiously, he released a video at a later date claiming that everything was conjecture and rumor, although he later backed down in his defense of the singer.

Ad

The popularity of the documentary series mentioned above led to Kelly's social exclusion in the entertainment business, including many of his former collaborators, such as Lady Gaga and Too $ hort.



Post views:

0 0