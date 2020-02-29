R.J. Fried on Showtime’s ‘Our Cartoon President’ – Up News Info Los Angeles

"Our Cartoon President,quot; is in the third season of Showtime and executive producer R.J. Fried and his team are reacting to all the political news in real equipment on the show.

While the series began with President Trump and the people who were with him in the White House as the focus, the race for the Democratic candidate gives Fried the opportunity to introduce several new characters to the show.

"The world has become much bigger and we have all these wonderful new Democratic characters," Fried said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "We have focused on what makes them interesting, imperfect and wonderful. Not only is it creatively refreshing to have all this new material to play with, but I also believe that the audience can see the world expand so much this season. The hard part has been keeping up with everything. ”

Fried says the hardest part of the concert is adapting to things that happen unexpectedly, such as when Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack or when former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg entered the race.

"We are adjusting all the time," Fried said. “Jeff Bergman, who plays Trump and Biden, is simply an absolute genius of mimicry. We have even played a voice for him and he can imitate him. It has a library of hundreds of voices that it has. There are some characters in which we try to get closer to his voice and some characters in which we are playing with an exaggeration of what they really sound … If Bernie Sanders is our next cartoon president, it would be great. "

A new episode of the show premieres on Sunday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST / PST on Showtime.