Qatar reports first case of coronavirus in citizen who was in Iran | Qatar News

Qatar has reported its first case of the new coronavirus as infections continue to increase outside of China, where the rapidly spreading virus was first detected at the end of last year.

The Gulf State Health Ministry said Saturday that Patient is a 36-year-old Qatari man who recently returned from Iran, the most affected country in the region. It is in a stable condition, the ministry added.

The Qatar state news agency (QNA) He reported that the patient traveled to the capital of Qatar, Doha, in a plane chartered by the government and was in quarantine with other evacuees.

All who were brought on Thursday by the government of Qatar will be quarantined at a local hotel for 14 days.

"A hotel has been established as a quarantine facility for use by the citizens of Qatar for a period of 14 days and will be attended and supervised by a doctor. In addition, all needs have also been provided," the Communications Office reported. of the government. said.

Cases in the region

At least 2,900 people have died and more than 85,000 have been infected worldwide since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The vast majority of infections have occurred in China, but now there are more daily cases outside the country, with Iran, South Korea and Italy emerging as critical points.

With Qatar reporting its first infection, Saudi Arabia is the only Gulf country that has not reported any cases of coronavirus. The kingdom recently stopped trips to sacred places, such as Mecca and Medina.

The country most affected by the outbreak in the region is Iran, with 43 deaths and almost 600 infections confirmed until Saturday, according to authorities.

Most infections in other Gulf countries were diagnosed in people who had visited Iran or who had come into contact with people who had been there. The only deaths reported so far in the region are in Iran.

The United Arab Emirates advised banks to reschedule loans and reduce commissions and commissions on Saturday as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE is a regional commercial center and an important transit point for passengers traveling to China and other destinations in Asia.

The ministry of Emirati education also announced the suspension of nursery classes.

The United Arab Emirates was the first country in the Middle East to register a case of the disease, known as COVID-19.

Meanwhile, neighboring Kuwait asked its citizens to avoid traveling because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Kuwait has reported 45 coronavirus infections, Bahrain 38 and UAE 21, of which five recovered.

Oman reported six, of which one recovered, and Iraq reported eight infections.