Providence man convicted of killing barber in 2014

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) – A Providence man was found guilty of killing a Rhode Island barber in 2014 inside a barbershop.

A jury found Thomas Mosely, 38, on Friday, guilty of a second-degree murder charge and a discharge charge for a firearm, resulting in death. It was his second trial for the murder of Yusef A’Vant, 42, of East Providence, who left a teenage son.

A separate jury had found Mosely guilty of firearms and obstruction charges in November, but was unable to reach a verdict on the most serious crimes, and the judge declared a null trial. A new trial was subsequently granted, which eventually led to Friday's conviction.

Prosecutors said A’Vant was with a customer at the Krazy Kuts store in East Providence when Mosley entered the business, holding a revolver and ordering A’Vant to get on the floor. According to the customer, the only witness in the store, there was a brief fight and Mosely shot A & # 39; Vant in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. The witness ran across the street for help, and A’Vant then died in a hospital.

A second man, Evan Watson, 31, of Providence, pleaded guilty in 2016 to a second-degree murder charge and other crimes for his role in the murder. Prosecutors said he provided the weapon used in the murder and served as the driver of the escape.