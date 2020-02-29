PRO14: bonus point of the Munster seal; Dragons beat cheetahs | Rugby Union News





Gavin Coombes helped Munster seal a victory for bonus points over Scarlets

We completed the action of the two PRO14 matches on Saturday, in which Munster and the Dragons won victories …

Munster 29-10 Scarlets

Gavin Coombes scored an 84-minute bonus attempt when Munster beat Scarlets of 14 men in Thomond Park.

Upon opening his test account at the top level, the Cork-born replacement padlock was crossed twice during the last quarter when rivals from the Munster B Conference paid the price of Sam Lousi's 33-minute red card and a end of Tevita Ratuva.

Difficult to describe how incredibly difficult the conditions were for both parties … and for the followers! A huge thank you to all Munster fans who came to support the team today! #MUNvSCA #SUAF https://t.co/vZM6SHvZzM – Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 29, 2020

Scarlets, who finished third, had a 10-3 record at half-time, with Jack O & # 39; Sullivan of Munster Academy No. 8 landing shortly after Tongan blocked Lousi's dismissal for hitting during an off-ball incident .

Munster's captain, Billy Holland, and Scarlets' replacement, Javan Sebastian, exchanged attempts on both sides of the hour mark, but Ratuva's yellow card in the 70th minute opened the way for Coombes to take a double closing which leaves Munster just two points away from Edinburgh.

Dragons 13-10 Cheetahs

Sam Davies threw a penalty with the last kick of the game when the Dragons defeated the Cheetahs in a drastic encounter at the Rodney Parade.

The end Jared Rosser scored the only attempt for the Dragons, while Davies, who flies halfway, kicked the other points of his team, including the winner.

Cheetahs had taken the lead from the beginning with an attempt by Junior Pokomela, with game creator Tian Schoeman adding the conversion and a penalty.

The victory leaves the Dragons 10 points from the South African side in fifth place in Conference A.