Prime Minister of Palestine: Trump's plan for the Middle East & # 39; insults & # 39; to the Palestinians | Palestine

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Prime Minister of Palestine: Trump's plan for the Middle East & # 39; insults & # 39; to the Palestinians | Palestine

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, describes his peace plan in the Middle East as "the agreement of the century."

But the Palestinians call it the "Swiss cheese,quot; plan instead of a solution for a sovereign Palestinian state.

%MINIFYHTML4b6655d87be2dcf68f51850e458f435011%%MINIFYHTML4b6655d87be2dcf68f51850e458f435012%

So what will happen now?

We explore the next steps for the peace process in the Middle East with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Talk to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here