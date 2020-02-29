President Trump nominates North Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump has elected a Texas congressman to be the next national intelligence director.

U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks during the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on February 27, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted Friday night: “I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). I would have completed the process before, but John wanted to wait until the IG Report was finished. John is an exceptional man of great talent!

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from the consideration to assume the position of director of national intelligence, after the media scrutiny about his qualifications for the role.

President Trump then tweeted that Ratcliffe was "being treated unfairly by LameStream Media,quot; and that he would be nominating someone else for the role "shortly,quot;.

Rep. Ratcliffe has represented the 4th Texas Congress District since 2015, which covers the rural counties of Rockwall and Collin.

President Trump appointed the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, as interim director of national intelligence earlier this month.

He had until March 11 to choose a new permanent spy chief.

