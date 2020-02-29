Positive Halsey She will become a mother despite living with endometriosis

Instagram

Although he believes that motherhood looks like & # 39; something that will happen & # 39; for her, the creator of hits & # 39; Bad at Love & # 39; admits that her most recent miscarriage made her feel & # 39; more inadequate & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Halsey It is optimistic that she can become a mother despite suffering three spontaneous abortions in the middle of a battle against endometriosis.

Successful creator "Bad at Love" talked about having suffered three miscarriages in total due to the uterus disorder last year (19), including one who suffered on stage when she was pregnant with her former rapper. G-Eazyson of

%MINIFYHTML73e95344dc8482b52a28564d9584812711% %MINIFYHTML73e95344dc8482b52a28564d9584812712%

Initially, Halsey feared he would never be able to have children, and froze his eggs, but speaking with The Guardian, he says motherhood is, "it seems like something is going to happen to me," and adds: "That's a miracle."

In discussing how he felt after his most recent miscarriage, the star reveals: "It is the most inappropriate thing I have ever felt. Here I am achieving this life out of control, and I cannot do the only thing that I am biologically put on this earth to do. So I have to go on stage and be this sexual symbol of femininity and empowerment? It's demoralizing. "

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, separated from G-Eazy in 2018 and hit some fans assuming it was because she had cheated.

"Everyone's instinct was: she must have cheated," he enrages. "It's easy to play the villain. I'm in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a damn."

When blaming the reaction to social misogyny, he adds: "He is much older than me, it is a social perception of women."

Acting on "Saturday night live"Last year (19), she hinted that G-Eazy was the infidel, acting in front of a backdrop with the handwritten words," Ashley, I cheated. "