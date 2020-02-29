Porsha Williams shares clips of her girls' trip to Trinidad

Porsha Williams went to Trinidad for the carnival, but got sick and could not attend the important event. Before that, on the other hand, he went out with his friends and made sure to take many photos and film everything. Look what she published:

‘# GirlsTrip Trini Gals !! The return before the return down! They celebrate like no other there and I was at home. It @itstanyatime @about_that_wina @glamexpresswaymama @serenaanthony ", Porsha captioned his post, which includes more videos.

Tanya Sam commented: "Lol, the subtitle makes me laugh, but we need a redo."

Someone said: ‘I am very happy that Porsha has found a true friend in Tanya. You two are a great couple as friends. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 So genuine. "

A follower posted this: amo I love you and Tanya. Good times. With class and fun, you two are ", and someone else wrote:" Porsha, you went to my country for the carnival, I know you had a great time. "

Another follower said: "This is definitely a girls trip. I will never go to another one if it's just laughter and fun!"

Someone else posted this: Parece It seems that shot was about to kill U !!! Hahaha … have fun, Porsha … you deserve it. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I love you and Tanya very much! So much good energy from happy pretty girls 💕 ’

Porsha told his fans that he got sick and didn't have the opportunity to wear his Trinidad carnival costume. She shared a couple of videos of the beautiful piece for her followers to see in IG.

He also shared videos of the carnival where his friends had a lot of fun and promised that he will attend the event next year.

Ad

In other news, he is still trying to discover his relationship with Dennis McKinley, according to some reliable sources.



Post views:

5 5