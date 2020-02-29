Porsha Williams is still sad because he didn't appear with his team at Carnival – Watch the videos he posted

Just the other day, Porsha Williams told his fans that he got sick and didn't have the chance to wear his Trinidad carnival costume. She shared a couple of videos of the beautiful piece for her followers to see in IG.

Now, she also shared videos of the carnival where her friends spent a lot of time and promised that she will attend the event next year.

‘I have a serious Tabanca 😩 I couldn't appear with my team, but look how great they were! Thanks @carnivaltribe @blisscarnivaltt for an amazing time! By the way: all my friends dress super sexy with their custom stockings combined by @matchedforme, thank you very much, and I will definitely have fun with mine next year when I'm fine! "Porsha subtitled his publication.

Tany Sam said: "Gyal, you have a heart and a wine from Trini,quot; I love you to come "

A follower posted this: Gracias Thank you, Porsha! It's great to know that you enjoyed the vibes of my island, Trinidad and Tobago, "and someone else wrote:" At least you looked cute in your boot. "

One commenter said: "Yesss Trini talking about Tabanca,quot; I hope you feel better and there will always be next year! "

Another fan brought RHOA and said: Todavía We still want a spin-off! @bravoandy, why don't they do the program they were going to do with Kim and baby with Porsha and @itstanyatime? "

Someone else told the RHOA star: "Porsha come to the Carnival in New Orleans,quot; bring @itstanyatime and @marlohampton ".

Another follower published this: "I can't believe you have come to Trinidad and get sick and missed the best experience of your life!" That just means that next year you have to come back! "

Ad

Fans wish Porsha all the best and a speedy recovery.



Post views:

3