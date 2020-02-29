Police: two in "serious condition,quot; after a domestic shooting in Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are investigating a shooting inside a residence in Minneapolis where two people were seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis police, they responded at approximately 12:50 p.m. to the 4900 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds and denounced them as "serious." Both people were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police believe it is a domestic incident, so they do not look for suspects. Therefore, they say there is no threat to the public.

No more information is available at this time.