Police investigate a serious assault in the parking lot of the Target store in Savage – Up News Info

Police investigate a serious assault in the parking lot of the Target store in Savage

Matilda Coleman
Police investigate a serious assault in the parking lot of the Target store in Savage - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e11% %MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Savage Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a Target store in southern Minnesota on Friday.

Police officers responded to reports of a man bleeding from his head at approximately 7:30 p.m. In the 14000 block of State Highway 13, they found a man with a "big head wound," who was semi-conscious and breathing.

Target parking in Savage on Friday
(credit: Up News Info)

%MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e13%%MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e14%

The victim was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Your condition is unknown at this time.

%MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e15% %MINIFYHTMLd45b3debee8d46796377ba0db2191b4e16%

Anyone with information about the incident should call 952-882-2600.

