Police investigate a serious assault in the parking lot of the Target store in Savage – Up News Info

The Savage Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a Target store in southern Minnesota on Friday.

Police officers responded to reports of a man bleeding from his head at approximately 7:30 p.m. In the 14000 block of State Highway 13, they found a man with a "big head wound," who was semi-conscious and breathing.

The victim was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Your condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 952-882-2600.