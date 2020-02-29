Photos of the short trip to the Harshvardhan Rane wildlife sanctuary



Harshvardhan Rane is a wildlife enthusiast who simply could not keep his horses on a day off. He has been filming for Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar along with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey for the past few days in the middle of a hectic filming schedule. And recently, one day, as soon as he realized that it was going to be a one-day break before his next shoot, he headed to Rajaji National Park.





According to a source close to the film, "Harshvardhan has never lost the opportunity to explore nature. Whether when he was in Assam or when he goes hiking in the mountains near Mumbai, or every time he shoots outdoors, he does it's a point to explore the surrounding habitat. " The source adds: "This time, while filming in Haridwar, Harsh went to Rajaji because he had a day off. He always takes his camera with him and clicks on nature and wildlife like a true blue enthusiast."



Now, these photos of Harshvardhan are a perfect reminder to leave for a wildlife destination near you this weekend.











