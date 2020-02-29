Photos of the longest war in the United States

Pictures of

Text by Rod Nordland

February 29, 2020

Shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, military attention from the United States turned to Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda leaders were. Many knew that an invasion would surely occur.

What nobody knew was that Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion to defeat Al Qaeda and its hosts, the Taliban, would become a war that is in its nineteenth year, the longest in the United States.

He has angered three American presidencies and resisted 13 US military commanders. It has also opened a window, for much of the world, to a country where modernity still clashes with ancient religious customs and edicts.

Here, in chronological order, there are images that show the long arc of war, seen through the eyes of New York Times photographers.