Photos of the longest war in the United States

Shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, military attention from the United States turned to Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda leaders were. Many knew that an invasion would surely occur.

What nobody knew was that Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion to defeat Al Qaeda and its hosts, the Taliban, would become a war that is in its nineteenth year, the longest in the United States.

He has angered three American presidencies and resisted 13 US military commanders. It has also opened a window, for much of the world, to a country where modernity still clashes with ancient religious customs and edicts.

Here, in chronological order, there are images that show the long arc of war, seen through the eyes of New York Times photographers.

2001-2002

Operation Enduring Freedom began on October 7, 2001, with a US bombing campaign against Al Qaeda and the Taliban. On the ground, the teams of the US special operations forces joined with the Afghan militias opposed to the Taliban, mainly the Northern Alliance, to expel the Taliban from power. The capital, Kabul, fell in mid-November, along with the Taliban fortress of Kandahar.

In December, Osama bin Laden, leader of Al Qaeda, escaped to Pakistan through the mountains around Tora Bora. That same month, an interim Afghan government headed by Hamid Karzai was installed.

A resolution of the United Nations Security Council established the International Security Assistance Force, or ISAF, a military coalition led by the United States.

2003-2007

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced The end of the main combat operations in Afghanistan in May 2003. Even with a major reconstruction effort underway there, and with about 8,000 US troops, the administration of President George W. Bush began transferring combat resources to the war in Iraq.

In 2004, an Afghan assembly drafted a Constitution. Zalmay Khalilzad, then the US ambassador, said it contained "the basis of democratic institutions."

(Read a historical photo essay from the Times about past Afghan wars, The Empire Stopper.)

The Taliban-led insurgency was strengthened in 2006, carrying out more ambushes and suicide bombings. Despite training and equipment provided by the United States and ISAF, Afghan security forces were unable to contain the resurgence of the Taliban, aided by militants across the border in Pakistan. The United States sent more soldiers to war.

By 2007, about 25,000 US troops were in Afghanistan.

In 2012, the president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, began to blame the troops of the United States and the coalition for the increase in civilian casualties, as their relations with US leaders deteriorated.

Afghans assumed most of the security responsibilities in 2013, with the forces of the US-led coalition. UU. Switching to anti-terrorism training and operations.

2018-2020

At the end of 2018, US and Taliban negotiators began to hold peace talks. Discussions continued until 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (The Afghan government was excluded from the talks; the Taliban refused to meet with their officials.)

Produced by Craig Allen, David Furst, Mikko Takkunen and Gaia Tripoli.

