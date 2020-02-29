Photos of the longest war in the United States

Pictures of
Text by Rod Nordland Y
Shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, military attention from the United States turned to Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda leaders were. Many knew that an invasion would surely occur.
What nobody knew was that Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion to defeat Al Qaeda and its hosts, the Taliban, would become a war that is in its nineteenth year, the longest in the United States.
He has angered three American presidencies and resisted 13 US military commanders. It has also opened a window, for much of the world, to a country where modernity still clashes with ancient religious customs and edicts.
Here, in chronological order, there are images that show the long arc of war, seen through the eyes of New York Times photographers.
2001-2002
The war begins
Operation Enduring Freedom began on October 7, 2001, with a US bombing campaign against Al Qaeda and the Taliban. On the ground, the teams of the US special operations forces joined with the Afghan militias opposed to the Taliban, mainly the Northern Alliance, to expel the Taliban from power. The capital, Kabul, fell in mid-November, along with the Taliban fortress of Kandahar.
In December, Osama bin Laden, leader of Al Qaeda, escaped to Pakistan through the mountains around Tora Bora. That same month, an interim Afghan government headed by Hamid Karzai was installed.
A resolution of the United Nations Security Council established the International Security Assistance Force, or ISAF, a military coalition led by the United States.
2003-2007
Drift to Iraq
Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced The end of the main combat operations in Afghanistan in May 2003. Even with a major reconstruction effort underway there, and with about 8,000 US troops, the administration of President George W. Bush began transferring combat resources to the war in Iraq.
In 2004, an Afghan assembly drafted a Constitution. Zalmay Khalilzad, then the US ambassador, said it contained "the basis of democratic institutions."
The Taliban-led insurgency was strengthened in 2006, carrying out more ambushes and suicide bombings. Despite training and equipment provided by the United States and ISAF, Afghan security forces were unable to contain the resurgence of the Taliban, aided by militants across the border in Pakistan. The United States sent more soldiers to war.
By 2007, about 25,000 US troops were in Afghanistan.
2008-2010
New commitment and overvoltage
In February 2009, the new US president, Barack Obama, declared a new commitment to the war and deployed 17,000 more troops in Afghanistan, adding to the 36,000 that are already there.
In December, Obama announced an "increase,quot; aimed at building and training an Afghan security force that would be strong enough to take responsibility for fighting the insurgency. His plan included sending 30,000 more US troops, bringing the total number to almost 100,000 in mid-2010.
2011-2013
A reduction of troops
In May 2011, a US Navy SEAL team. UU. He killed Osama bin Laden in a complex in Abbottabad, Pakistan, where he had been living for years. In June, Obama announced that he would withdraw 33,000 troops from Afghanistan in mid-2012.
In 2012, the president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, began to blame the troops of the United States and the coalition for the increase in civilian casualties, as their relations with US leaders deteriorated.
Afghans assumed most of the security responsibilities in 2013, with the forces of the US-led coalition. UU. Switching to anti-terrorism training and operations.
2014-2018
A Taliban resurgence
On December 31, 2014, the The combat mission in Afghanistan formally ended, but the US military presence in the country did not. Obama announced a timetable for the withdrawal of most troops at the end of 2016.
After a 2014 election marked by fraud, Ashraf Ghani became president, but signed an agreement to share power with his main opponent, Abdullah Abdullah.
On the battlefield, Afghan security forces increasingly fought against the Taliban, who suffered numerous casualties and lost territory.
In August 2017, President Trump said that while his first instinct had been to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, he would continue to prosecute the war. He stressed that withdrawal decisions would be based on combat conditions, not on predetermined deadlines.
2018-2020
Peace talks and a historic agreement
At the end of 2018, US and Taliban negotiators began to hold peace talks. Discussions continued until 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (The Afghan government was excluded from the talks; the Taliban refused to meet with their officials.)
February 29 The United States signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, opening the door to a gradual and definitive withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and at the beginning of direct talks between the Afghan government and the insurgency to determine the future of the country.
As of February, about 12,000 American troops were still in the country.
The United States has spent more than $ 2 billion on the war effort. More than 2,400 American soldiers and almost 700 soldiers from other nations in the coalition have died. More than 38,000 civilians have been killed, and among Afghan security forces, an estimated 60,000 have died since the beginning of the war.
