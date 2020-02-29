People need to stop complaining about the leaked design of Apple's iPhone 12 – BGR

Look at the filtered design of the iPhone 12 at the top of this page. It is impressive, isn't it? The rounded edges that we have seen in all the flagship iPhone released since 2014 have been replaced by the flat and sharp metal edges of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. However, those phones are small and outdated, while the iPhone 12 design From above it has a nice big screen that covers almost the entire front of the phone. The design of the filtered iPhone is really amazing, and we have no doubt that one day an iPhone will be launched with a design that looks almost exactly like the rendering in that image. But there is absolutely no chance that it is the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max that will be released later this year.

Wondering what Apple's new line of iPhone 12 will look like? Here is a render that is believed to be much more accurate:

The flat metal edges are still there, as are the wonderfully narrow bezels and the "full screen,quot; design that extends almost to the bottom of the phone. But there is also something else: the notch. That's right, it's almost guaranteed that every new model in Apple's new redesigned iPhone 12 series will have a notch on the top of the screen.

It is true that the first rumors suggested that Apple was testing prototypes of iPhone 12 without notch. The problem is that those rumors originated from a source that is almost never correct when it comes to Apple leaks. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, on the other hand, is almost always correct when reporting details about unpublished Apple devices. And when it comes to the iPhone 12 series, it says the phones will still have a notch.

Until CAD files detailing Apple's unpublished iPhone designs are inevitably stolen from the Foxconn factory every year, the best source of information about the next iPhones is Ming-Chi Kuo. Regarding the iPhone 12 series, Kuo says the phones will feature new designs with flat metal edges such as the iPhone 4, iPhone 5 and iPhone SE. He also says they will support 5G, everyone will have OLED screens and everyone will have a notch on top of those OLED screens.

Here is a closer look at the leaked design of Apple's iPhone 12.

Now, this may seem disappointing news. In fact, lately we have seen a clear increase in social media complaints from people who are disappointed that Apple's new iPhones in 2020 still have a notch. The catalyst for the highest noise level of notch complaints seems to be the fact that Android phone manufacturers have gone beyond the iPhone notch design that everyone stole in 2018 and adopted new full-screen phone designs. Well, we should say "design,quot; as in a unique design, because almost all Android providers have stopped copying Apple's iPhone design and began copying Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 design. Seriously … all Android phones look the same again, and it's very annoying.

But going back to the iPhone 12, should people really complain about the notch? Have these people ever used a notched phone? Personally, I've been using a notched iPhone since the iPhone X was launched in 2017. Before I had the phone in my hand, I was one of the many people who thought the design looked terrible. However, once I started using the iPhone X, I quickly realized that the notch doesn't matter at all and I ate crow.

This is not just the opinion of a person, yes. Real studies have been conducted on the matter, both formal and informal, and they have discovered that people who use a notched telephone do not even notice it after a while. On top of that, the missing area on the edge of the screen doesn't even show anything important. The elements of the status bar have moved to both sides of the notch in iOS, and it does not appear that central elements of any application appear so close to the end of the screen.

Needless to say, complaints are always amplified on the Internet. Just think of all the times you've seen people complain about the simple fact that Apple used the same iPhone design three years in a row on the iPhone X, iPhone XR / XS and iPhone 11. We see those complaints all the time, and, However, strong iPhone sales in the last quarter led Apple to record record performance in the holiday quarter, demonstrating that the company's new three-year iPhone design cycle is not really a problem. Keep this in mind when you see people on Twitter or Facebook complaining about the notch in the iPhone 12. It does not harm the user experience, it does not harm sales, and people who use a notched phone do not even notice it.