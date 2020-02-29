Pedestrian deaths in the United States reach the highest level in 30 years – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– If you walk outdoors for exercise or to go to a business, you face a growing danger from distracted drivers. A new study shows that pedestrian deaths reached a maximum of 30 years in 2019.

New research finds that pedestrian deaths have increased by 53%. Distracted driving and walking with smartphones are factors, such as drug and alcohol abuse. All this as the warm weather is bringing more pedestrians outside.

