Paul Millsap, veteran of the Nuggets, ages like a good wine

LOS ANGELES – Fourteen years in the NBA can buy almost anything. Paul Millsap turned it into a microphone.

Earlier this month, while Millsap was suffering a right knee injury, he watched from the side as the Nuggets dropped a heartbreaker in Detroit. The frustrating part was not that the Nuggets had lost in overtime, it was the context. The defeat culminated in a ridiculous three-game streak in 62 hours at a time when the Nuggets fought their worst injury eruption of the season.

Feeling something that only an experienced veteran could, Millsap asked Nuggets coach Michael Malone to take the floor.

"I've been for a long time," Millsap said. “I felt the feeling that the boys wanted to go in a different direction because of that loss. I felt it, I felt that I needed the boys to know that what they have been doing, even despite the loss, has been working. "

Upon entering that game, the Nuggets ran out of Millsap, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee and Michael Porter Jr. Instead, boys like P.J. Dozier, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez were pushed to valuable minutes.

"(I told them) how proud I was of the boys, even though we didn't win that game," Millsap said. “When men who have limited time, who don't play so much, sometimes have the opportunity to go out on their own … they have their own agenda. The way our boys have handled it was really good, so (I was) just telling them how much I appreciate how much the boys come to the table, not on their own agenda and trying to win the game for the team. "

What was a painful waste of overtime for a team that Denver struck three weeks later became a four-game winning streak, including the unlikely victory of seven men in Utah.

Millsap's messages are few and far between. When the old Denver statesman has something to say, Malone will gladly give up the floor. But recently, it was an introspective Millsap that took him back to the movie theater. Millsap was not happy with the way he played against Oklahoma City (two points, 1 of 4 from the field) and did not think he was optimizing alongside Nikola Jokic.

He concentrated on the space between the floor and reexamined his cuts, little things that make a difference when you are no longer at peak athletics. Against Minnesota, he scored 25 points in the season.

So, a classic case of old dog, new tricks?

"I am never happy," Millsap said. "I'm always looking for things that improve me. I think sometimes with experience, it brings a feeling of laziness and complacency. I try not to be complacent … because I know there are boys out there who are much younger than chasing him."

Millsap, 35, doesn't need a reminder of his age. Jokic puts it on needles in front of the cameras once every few weeks as funny reminders.

On Thursday, before the team headed to Los Angeles, Jokic decided to add five more years just in case. Before concluding his jovial session with reporters, Jokic found a glimmer of hope for the resisted Millsap state.

"I think you can improve (with age)," Jokic said. "He knows something he doesn't need to do this way, so he can do it a little less." You only have experience. .. Like a wine. "

The observation belied Jokic's tender age.

Red or white, they asked.

"Whatever," said the Joker.