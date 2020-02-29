Palestinian citizens of Israel: we will vote because we are in the spotlight | Elections 2018 News

Aysha Khalifa, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, has no doubts about voting on Monday, when Israel holds its third election in less than a year.

A teacher in the central city of Umm al-Fahm, Khalifa says he will cast his vote for the Arab Joint List, an electoral alliance of four Palestinian political parties, partly in response to the agreement of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East.

"We are the people of this land," he told Al Jazeera. "The Trump agreement is not a peace plan because peace is based on justice. I will vote to prevent the right from gaining power," Khalifa said.

Heavy in favor of Israel, Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan in late January alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event at the White House.

One of his proposals establishes the possibility of redrawing Israel's borders, with 10 Palestinian cities, including Umm al-Fahm, transferred to a future Palestinian state. Some 260,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel living in these cities, which are located in an area known as the "Triangle,quot; near the Green Line, could be found outside the borders of Israel.

In turn, the plan, which was rejected directly by the Palestinians, provides for the annexation of large areas of the occupied West Bank, including almost all illegal settlements.

The idea of ​​exchanging land and population has been rejected by the Palestinian citizens of Israel and their leaders. Following Trump's announcement, a series of protests took place in cities across the Triangle, with Youssef Jabareen, a member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) with the Joint List, saying in one of them that Trump's proposal "perpetuates the occupation and conflict, and will also perpetuate the cycle of violence. "

Morid Farid, head of the public committee of Umm al-Fahm, told Al Jazeera that Palestinians living in Israel feel they are under attack.

"They said that in 1948 (during the creation of the state of Israel) we were & # 39; delivered & # 39; to Israel and now they want to move us as if we were a merchandise," Farid said.

"They don't aim only at the Triangle, they target all Palestinians in Israel," Farid added. "I met people who had not voted in years, who have now decided to vote because they believe they are under attack."

Morid Farid says Israel's Palestinian population feels under attack (Rima Mustafa / Al Jazeera)

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported in early February that it was Netanyahu who encouraged the Trump administration to include in the plan the option of transferring the Palestinian population of Israel in the Triangle to a future Palestinian state.

The idea as part of a peace agreement was first proposed in 2004 by Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Yisrael Beitenu party.

"In the past, the idea of ​​exchanging (land, population) was an issue that some politicians talked about as Lieberman, but this time it's official; (the idea) has been officially raised," Zaki Eghbariya, the interim mayor of Umm al-Fahm, He told Al Jazeera.

"We are all part of historic Palestine," said Eghbariya. "We do not agree with this exchange," he added, noting that the proposal would divide the families. "We are part of the population here; we have families in Haifa and Akka."

Greater expected participation for the Joint List

Netanyahu and his main rival, former chief of the armed forces Benny Gantz, of the Blue and White party, have been unable to form a government after inconclusive elections in April and September.

According to Israeli polls, the Joint List is expected to win a record of 14-15 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, improving its performance in September when it won 13 seats.

Israeli public opinion expert Dahlia Scheindlin told Al Jazeera that she believes Trump's plan will have an effect and will make more Palestinian citizens of Israel express their complaint when they go out and vote.

Electoral participation in Palestinian communities was 60 percent in the September elections, compared with 50 percent in April.

Meanwhile, analysts also predict an increase in Israeli Jews who plan to vote for the Joint List for the first time, after previously voting for leftist parties.

But as opinion polls predict another electoral stalemate that could only be broken through the formation of a coalition government, Netanyahu recently rejected the proposed territory exchange proposal, seen as an attempt to win votes from the Israeli citizens of Israel.

"It won't happen. It's a test balloon that inflates as part of an effort to get people to vote for the Joint List," Netanyahu told the Panet news website last week.

In another apparent attempt to achieve electoral gains, Netanyahu wrote in a Facebook post last week, which was later removed, which planned to introduce direct flights from Tel Aviv to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli Muslim citizens of Israel to carry out the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Netanyahu lies as much as it blinks," Ahmad Tibi, MK of the Joint List, told Al Jazeera, regarding the prime minister's Facebook post.

"Netanyahu wanted to expel us from our homes and now he wants to do Hajj for us."

He added that according to party polls, there will be greater voter participation, especially in the Triangle.

& # 39; Just a symbolic role & # 39;

Palestinian citizens of Israel have long said that they are not treated as equals in their own country, that they face systematic discrimination in law and politics.

In July 2018, Israel passed the controversial nation-state law, which defined the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, further marginalizing the 1.8 million Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The legislation states that Jews have the "exclusive right to national self-determination."

According to Adalah, the Legal Center for the Rights of Arab Minorities in the Center, there are more than 65 Israeli laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens in Israel and / or Palestinians in the West Bank.

"We want our political rights. We form 20 percent of the population and we want equality," Farid said, adding that it is important to vote for the Joint List for representation.

Zaki Eghbariya believes that the Palestinian-Israeli MK only have a "symbolic role and have no impact,quot; (Rima Mustafa / Al Jazeera)

Palestinian communities in Israel face a lot of problems, including a serious housing crisis as the state regularly confiscates land to make way for projects.

According to Eghbariya, Umm al-Fahm originally had 140,000 dunums (14,000 hectares) of land, but today, its land has been reduced to approximately 26,000 dunums (2,600 hectares) for its growing population of 55,000.

Crime is also an important problem. More than 90 Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed in violent incidents in 2019, which amounts to a "small civil war," according to the Mossawa Defense Center for Arab citizens in Israel.

Meanwhile, almost half of the Palestinian citizens of Israel live below the poverty line.

With such chronically neglected problems, some Palestinian citizens of Israel remain skeptical and the vote will have some effect.

Among them is Eghbariya, who feels that the Palestinian Israeli MKs have "only a symbolic role," whose presence is used by Israel "to show the world that Israel is a democracy."

No party representing the Palestinian citizens of Israel has been part of an Israeli ruling coalition, while the Joint List could not prevent the nation state law from being passed.

"I am boycotting the elections because my vote will make no difference; we are the minority," Layla Mahameed, who works in a kindergarten, told Al Jazeera.

"The Jews are the majority and their voice will eventually win. (Our representatives will not serve as) ministers, so we will not have an impact."

But Tibi told Al Jazeera that if the Palestinian citizens of Israel boycott the elections, they will win nothing.

"We are representing (a party) that is against racism and fascism. We are the true voice of the people," Tibi said, adding that they have blocked the approval of other controversial laws, such as the "Muezzin bill," that would cushion Muslims. Call to prayer from mosques.