%MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69311% %MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69312%

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan, she said she had been invited to live in France, after a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Bibi had been sentenced to death before her acquittal by the Supreme Court last year in a case that has become an emblem of the concerns of a fair trial in such cases. She left Pakistan for Canada in May 2019 and has been living there with his family since then.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69313% %MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69314%

"I received the invitation from the president and the French Republic, and I feel honored," Bibi told reporters on Friday, shortly after meeting with Macron.

%MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69315% %MINIFYHTMLce75404b43411e1944361283f8fbc69316%

Speaking outside the Elysee Palace in Paris, Bibi said he needed time to make a decision on whether to move to France, adding that for now he wanted to focus on his health and his family.

An Elysee official told Reuters news agency that "France is ready to welcome you if you wish, according to the procedures for an asylum application."

According to French standards, someone requesting asylum must submit an application to an independent state agency, which decides whether or not to grant it. It was not clear if Bibi had submitted an application.

Eight years on death row

Bibi, an agricultural worker and mother of four children, was convicted in 2010 for making derogatory comments about Islam after neighbors working in the fields opposed her drinking water from the glass because she was not Muslim.

She spent eight years in death row.

Bibi was released in October 2018 after the Supreme Court revoked her sentence, saying there were "obvious and clear,quot; contradictions in the case against her.

But thousands of religious intransigents, including supporters of the More to the right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), went out to street ccalling for the death of Bibi and demanding that the government prevent him from leaving Pakistan.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where the country's strict laws prescribe a mandatory death penalty for some forms of crime.