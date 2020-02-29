Orlando Jones reacts after co-star Ricky Whittle accused him of falsifying racism claims

%MINIFYHTML98c19e8d8e103eb5afbfea48c29f318811% %MINIFYHTML98c19e8d8e103eb5afbfea48c29f318812%

Mr. Nancy's cartoonist responds to his former co-star of & # 39; American Gods & # 39; after the latter suggested that the history of racism was only Jones' tactic to gain public sympathy.

Orlando Jones Shared DM of his former co-star Ricky Whittle who plays the leading role in "American gods"In his private message, Whittle expressed disappointment towards Jones for telling the public in December 2019 that he was fired from the Starz television series because of his race.

Whittle did not agree with Jones. The British actor described the situation as "incompetence" and not as "racism." He suggested that Jones only used the career card to return to the producers because Jones was angry. He also criticized Jones for putting him and the other cast members in an awkward situation.

He accused Jones of faking his claims of racism: "Using the racism card to burn your friends' house is smart, but we both know it's just incompetence, not racism and we're stuck in the crossfire. You've put me and to the cast in a bad situation. " That is unfair. I get angry, they cost me money, they totally gave us back incompetence, but getting the card out of the race to understand public trolls is a bullfighting tactic and you know it. "

"I am proud of all the powerful ethnic stories we tell this season and yes, I wish you were still here," Whittle added. "Honestly, I hope to remain friends, but I have to say what is causing disgust and I am disappointed."

While Whittle wrote a long message, Jones responded with a very short message. "Me too," so he responded to Whittle's disappointment.

Whittle responded by admitting that Jones "wrote some beautiful things and really helped us get through a tough season 2," but insisted that he and the other cast members just didn't understand "where the racism letter comes in."

Upon receiving no response from Jones, he eventually wrote another message: "I know he is only taking care of you and yours, I respect him. Good luck, we always love you, man, and we hope you get what you want."

Jones chose to respond to Whittle publicly. He mocked his former co-star, saying it was too late for Whitte to approach him. "This person did not call me in September when I was fired or in November or December. He has my cell phone, email, WhatsApp, etc.," he said, adding that Whittle only sent DMs due to the SAG investigation.

Jones continued to criticize Whittle for his seemingly false concerns: "This man has no idea what happened between Freemantle and Starz. Nvr asked. Nvr worried. Now he says he is" caught in the crossfire. "He also says:" I am using the racist card to burn your friends' house "."

He scoffed, "Holy heaven! Wait, we're friends? Yay!"

Orlando Jones blows Ricky Whittle back

He continued: "I am very sorry that my shot is SO annoying for" us. "When RodneyB and I were fixing & # 39; we & # 39; in s2. & # 39; We & # 39; were helpless and grateful. What makes you To think that & # 39; we & # 39; experience as actors was like mine as an actor, writer, producer? What is my life like, like your life? What do we look like "we" and me? "