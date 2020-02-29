Oprah Winfrey takes the stage at the event – Watch the video!

While at his Weight Watchers event, Oprah Winfrey had a big drop on stage and now, there are some details about what happened and how it went after. The famous television personality was in his WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, an event that took place today at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and unfortunately, he had an accident in front of everyone. Here is what happened!

A source that was there, shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Oprah Winfrey was walking on stage and giving words of wisdom to the crowd. Suddenly, she tripped back, staggered on her heels and fell to the floor, on her bottom. Someone from the backstage ran to help her to her feet. She said something like, ‘Wrong heels. I put on the wrong shoes. Please bring me some new shoes. "

Look at the moment it fell, here:

Fortunately, nothing bad or dangerous happened, but the fall was quite ironic since I was actually talking to the crowd about introducing balance in their lives just before it fell!

The source went on to say that "Seeing that his man, Stedman Graham, was running to the Oprah stage, he said:" Look at my man who is coming to help me. "Aww …

However, Oprah was in her sensation before her man could reach the stage, but it is still sweet that she was so quick to help her get up.

Later during the event, the talk show host was seen walking barefoot, obviously abandoning problematic shoes.

However, everything was not so chaotic! In fact, Oprah held a brief meditation session with social entrepreneur Jesse Israel, giving the public a moment to relax.

And, indeed, fans loved the whole experience judging by their exciting social media posts.



