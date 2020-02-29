Oprah Winfrey falls while talking about balance on stage

%MINIFYHTMLceea17c1b888e25ce998a27bb3d0512e11% %MINIFYHTMLceea17c1b888e25ce998a27bb3d0512e12%

Oprah takes off her problematic shoes and resumes her barefoot motivating speech after a terrifying fall in a crowded room at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Oprah Winfrey He fell on stage during his motivational tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. Ironically, the former presenter of the daytime talk show was talking about the balance before she suddenly stumbled and crashed in front of her audience.

"Well-being for me means that everything is in balance. And balance does not mean that all things are equal or at peace at all times," said the 66-year-old woman who put on a white suit before losing her balance and fall to the ground. "Wrong shoes!" she teased.

A scene attendant ran to the stage to help her before she stood up and decided to leave her shoes. "It's good to be talking about balance and fall," he struck at his own wrong step before resuming his barefoot speech, gaining a supportive applause from the crowd.

Among the audience was Oprah's best friend Gayle king Y Meghan marklethe mother of Doria Ragland. Your lifelong partner Stedman Graham He also reportedly attended the motivational speech on Saturday, February 29.

Oprah's special guest at the event was Jennifer Lopez join previous guests as Lady Gaga"Dwayne"The rock"Johnson and Michelle Obama. Oprah is scheduled to conclude her "Vision 2020: her life in focus" tour on March 7 in Denver, Colorado, with her friend Gayle as a guest.

Her meeting with Lady GaGa in January was emotional when the singer opened to suffer the trauma of a sexual assault. "I was repeatedly raped when I was 19, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma," Gaga said.

"I didn't have anyone to help me. I didn't have a therapist, I didn't have a psychiatrist, I didn't have a doctor to help me with that, I suddenly became a star and I was traveling the world from the hotel room to the garage , to the limo on stage, and I never took care of that. And suddenly I began to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my body that mimicked the illness I felt after being raped. "