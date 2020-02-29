Oprah Falls Onstage at 2020 Vision Tour Show and laughs

Even Oprah Winfrey It's shot down But she gets up again, and you'll never keep her down.

The famous television mogul took the stage at her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour show at the Forum in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, while ironically speaking, about the concept of maintaining balance in life.

"This is my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you will define it for yourself. Wellness for me means that everything in balance and balance does not mean everything is the same. or they are at peace at all times, "said Winfrey, before losing his balance, falling and landing on his side before sitting and getting up.

She was unharmed and laughed at the incident, as was the audience.

"It's good to be talking about balance and fall," he said later, causing laughter in the crowd. "Jesus, you're so funny! Lord. You're so funny."

Winfrey then asked someone to bring his new shoes and changed his shoes for white ones.

Saturday's show features famous guests Jennifer Lopez.